80-Year-Old Dalit Woman Raped In Bihar During Holi Celebrations, Eyes Attempted To Be Gouged Out

The police complaint stated the accused gagged and assaulted the victim along with attempting to gouge out her eyes before committing the crime.

Complaint was lodged at Baikunthpur police station (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 18, 2025, 2:23 PM IST

Gopalganj: An 80-year-old dalit woman, who was allegedly raped in Bihar's Gopalganj district during Holi celebrations on March 14, regained her consciousness around 19 hours later. One person has been arrested in this connection while search is on for the main accused and five others, police said on Tuesday.

According to a police complaint lodged by the victim's family, she had gone to the field to cut grass when the 24-year-old accused assaulted her, gagged her and even attempted to gouge out her eyes before committing the crime. When she lost her consciousness, the accused felt that she was dead and fled the scene, the complaint stated.

The victim's son and daughter-in-law said they were waiting for her to return home so that they could celebrate the festival together. A few women told them that they had seen the elderly woman lying unconscious in the wheat field. Her family members rushed to the field and carried her home. They then called a doctor to treat her. Finally, the victim regained her consciousness at around 12 pm on March 15, around 19 hours after the crime, and narrated her ordeal.

The victim's family said she had suffered multiple injuries on her body. After hearing about the incident, the family members went to the accused's house to confront him. But, the accused's brother and father drove them away using casteist slurs. They then went to the local police station and filed a written complaint.

Baikunthpur police station SHO Abhishek Kumar said the victim's family has given a written application and a case has been registered against seven people, including the accused and his family members, under sections of BNS and SC/ST Act. One person has been arrested and raids are underway to arrest the main accused and five others, Kumar said.

