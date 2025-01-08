80-Year-Old Blind Uttarakhand Woman Nominates Congress MP Rahul Gandhi As Her De Facto Heir

Dehradun: In a unique bond of affection, a blind octogenarian woman at an ashram in Uttarakhand has nominated Congress MP and Leader of Opposition, Rahul Gandhi as her de facto heir by making him the nominee in her gold jewelry and fixed deposit.

Pushpa Munjiyal, 80 has been living at Prem Dham Ashram in Dalanwala area of Dehradun. Pushpa, who is blind, owns some gold jewellery and FD worth about Rs 50 lakh, which she wants to hand over to her beloved leader Rahul Gandhi. The elderly woman has expressed her desire to meet Rahul Gandhi and has even made Rahul Gandhi the nominee in some of her gold jewellery and FD as a token of love. Pushpa said that whenever she gets a chance to meet Rahul Gandhi, she will hand over the property to him.

Prem Dham Ashram in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

The unique affection of the elderly woman towards the Congress leader came to light during social worker Nandini's visit to the ashram. During her interaction with Nandini, Pushpa told her that she used to teach in Guru Nanak Girls Inter College Khudbuda Mohalla. After retirement, she also donated Rs 25 lakh from her property to Doon Hospital.

Octogenarian Pushpa Munjiyal (L) being looked after at Prem Dham Ashram in Dehradun, Uttarakhand (ETV Bharat)

Over the motivation to make Rahul Gandhi as her de facto heir, Pushpa said that Gandhi “belongs to a royal family”. “That is why I chose Rahul Gandhi as the heir of my property. At first, I thought of transferring my life savings to the Prime Minister's wife. But I don't know where she is. That is why I made Rahul Gandhi the nominee in all my savings. Our father has had family relations with Rahul Gandhi's family. I am also very impressed with Rahul Gandhi's thoughts. This was the reason why I chose Rahul Gandhi as my heir,” Pushpa said.