'80 TN Fishermen In Custody Of Sri Lankan Authorities': Stalin Seeks Jaishankar's Intervention For Their Early Release

Chennai: A day after the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly arrested 14 fishermen from Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu on charges of fishing across the border, chief minister MK Stalin shot a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate and effective action to secure the release of the fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

On August 6, 14 fishermen of Ramanathapuram district were arrested and taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border during fishing. Concerned, the Tamil Nadu chief minister has sought personal intervention of EAM Jaishankar and urged to initiate diplomatic measures for early release of the detained fishermen.

"I write to draw your immediate and personal attention to the recent apprehension of fourteen Indian fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat and an unregistered country craft, by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 6)," the letter read.

Stalin said it is deeply concerning that, despite his repeated appeals to the Union Government to intervene diplomatically and bring an end to the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, such incidents persist.