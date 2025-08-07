Essay Contest 2025

'80 TN Fishermen In Custody Of Sri Lankan Authorities': Stalin Seeks Jaishankar's Intervention For Their Early Release

CM Stalin has written a letter to EAM S Jaishankar demanding steps for immediate release of Tamil Nadu fishermen in custody of Sri Lankan Navy.

Published : August 7, 2025 at 2:56 PM IST

Chennai: A day after the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly arrested 14 fishermen from Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu on charges of fishing across the border, chief minister MK Stalin shot a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate and effective action to secure the release of the fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan authorities.

On August 6, 14 fishermen of Ramanathapuram district were arrested and taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border during fishing. Concerned, the Tamil Nadu chief minister has sought personal intervention of EAM Jaishankar and urged to initiate diplomatic measures for early release of the detained fishermen.

"I write to draw your immediate and personal attention to the recent apprehension of fourteen Indian fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat and an unregistered country craft, by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 6)," the letter read.

Stalin said it is deeply concerning that, despite his repeated appeals to the Union Government to intervene diplomatically and bring an end to the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, such incidents persist.

The apprehension reported on August 6 marks the 17th such incident in 2025 alone, mentioned Stalin in the letter.

"At present, 237 fishing boats and 80 fishermen remain in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, deprived of their only means of livelihood and their right to fish in traditional waters," the chief minister stated.

Citing these circumstances, CM Stalin requested the central government to take immediate and effective measures to secure the release of all detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest.

Notably, in the last 50-odd days, more than 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested and their expensive boats confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy, putting their livelihood at stake.

