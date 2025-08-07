'80 TN Fishermen In Custody Of Sri Lankan Authorities': Stalin Seeks Jaishankar's Intervention For Their Early Release

Chennai: A day after the Sri Lankan Navy reportedly arrested 14 fishermen from Rameswaram of Tamil Nadu on charges of fishing across the border, chief minister MK Stalin shot a letter to External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, urging him to take immediate and effective action to secure the release of the fishermen and their fishing boats from Sri Lankan authorities.
On August 6, 14 fishermen of Ramanathapuram district were arrested and taken into custody by the Sri Lankan Navy for allegedly crossing the maritime border during fishing. Concerned, the Tamil Nadu chief minister has sought personal intervention of EAM Jaishankar and urged to initiate diplomatic measures for early release of the detained fishermen.
"I write to draw your immediate and personal attention to the recent apprehension of fourteen Indian fishermen, along with their mechanised fishing boat and an unregistered country craft, by the Sri Lankan Navy in the early hours of Wednesday (Aug 6)," the letter read.
Stalin said it is deeply concerning that, despite his repeated appeals to the Union Government to intervene diplomatically and bring an end to the continued arrests of Tamil Nadu fishermen by the Sri Lankan Navy, such incidents persist.
இலங்கைக் கடற்படையினரால் சிறைபிடிக்கப்பட்ட மீனவர்களையும், அவர்களது மீன்பிடிப் படகுகளையும் உடனடியாக விடுவிப்பதற்கு தேவையான நடவடிக்கைகளை மேற்கொள்ள வலியுறுத்தி மாண்புமிகு ஒன்றிய அமைச்சர் @DrSJaishankar அவர்களுக்கு மாண்புமிகு முதலமைச்சர் @mkstalin அவர்கள் கடிதம் எழுதியுள்ளார். pic.twitter.com/dDYsWjZ9Mf— CMOTamilNadu (@CMOTamilnadu) August 7, 2025
The apprehension reported on August 6 marks the 17th such incident in 2025 alone, mentioned Stalin in the letter.
"At present, 237 fishing boats and 80 fishermen remain in the custody of Sri Lankan authorities, deprived of their only means of livelihood and their right to fish in traditional waters," the chief minister stated.
Citing these circumstances, CM Stalin requested the central government to take immediate and effective measures to secure the release of all detained Tamil Nadu fishermen and their fishing boats at the earliest.
Notably, in the last 50-odd days, more than 40 fishermen from Tamil Nadu have been arrested and their expensive boats confiscated by the Sri Lankan Navy, putting their livelihood at stake.
Read More
Sri Lankan Navy Arrests 14 Fishermen From Rameshwaram For Cross-Border Fishing
Tamil Nadu Fishermen Urge Centre To Convince Sri Lanka For Fishing Rights In Katchatheevu