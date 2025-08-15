80% Punjabis Laid Down Their Lives For India's Freedom: Bhagwant Mann

Faridkot: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann paid homage to the sacrifices of the freedom fighters, among whom 80 per cent were Punjabis, at the 79th Independence Day celebrations in Punjab's Faridkot district on Friday.

Addressing the gathering after hoisting the Tricolour during the state-level function, Mann said 80 percent of those who laid down their lives in the freedom movement were Punjabis. "We have got the spirit of sacrificing our lives for the country from our Gurus. It is due to the great sacrifices of the martyrs that our country is free today and Punjab has also suffered the most from the partition. After all sacrifices, Punjab is now on the path of progress. Our younger generation is bringing glory to the state through sports and many other achievements," he said.

Punjab's Health Insurance Scheme

Highlighting the state's achievements under the three-year-old Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) government, Mann said 'Mukhyamantri Sehat Yojana' will be implemented from October 2, ensuring free treatment of up to Rs 10 lakh for every family in Punjab. Under this, people of the state will get free treatment without any paperwork and around 3 crore people will benefit from this scheme, he said.

"Punjab government has done something that has never been happened since independence. Every family in Punjab is being covered under health insurance of up to Rs 10 lakh. This will be implemented from October 2. No forms will have to be filled to avail the benefits. One simply needs to carry his/her Aadhaar Card and voter card," the CM said.

A total of 552 private and all government hospitals have already been attached while process is on to include another 500 hospitals. "If anyone in the family falls ill, the Punjab government will bear the entire treatment cost," he added.

"There is no income limit, no blue-yellow card, only one should be a resident of Punjab. About 3 crore people of Punjab will get the benefit of this scheme. This apart, 881 Aam Aadmi clinics are running, where about 70,000 people are getting treatment daily and 200 more clinics are being opened," he said.

Reward For Drug Seizure

A new reward policy is now being implemented in connection with drug recovery. Under this, a reward of Rs 1.20 lakh will be given to police personnel who seize more than one kg of heroin. The investigation of Narcotics Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) cases is now being handed over to head constables, which earlier was with the ASIs. A total of 1600 new posts are being filled up, including 150 posts of Inspector, 450 Sub-Inspector and 1,000 Constables. After this, fresh recruitment will be held, he added.

Mann said an anti-drugs campaign is being run in the state. "Drugs have been a huge blow to Punjab for years because earlier, governments were involved in drug trading. Drugs used to be sold in ministers' cars and ministers used to accommodate drug smugglers in their houses. Now action is being taken against drug peddlers. All those who supported drug smugglers have been identified and action has been taken against them. Properties built with drug money are being demolished," he said.

An End To Corruption

The Chief Minister has claimed that corruption has ended in the tehsils ever since the land registration process was made smooth and transparent. Now one can get registered anywhere in Punjab as per his/her convenience.

Around Rs 1.14 lakh crore has been invested in Punjab and path cleared for 4 lakh youths to get employed. Reputed companies like Tata Steel have come to Punjab. "The overall environment has improved along with the law and order," he added.

Mann Praises Students

The Chief Minister said he is happy to inform that Punjab has topped the National Achievement Survey while it was ranked 29 in 2017. "Punjab has surpassed Kerala, which occupied the first position," he said. Mann said that students have performed very well in classes 8, 10 and 12 and like every year, girls have bagged all the top positions. Navjot Kaur, a proud daughter of Faridkot, has secured the first position in class 8, Akshnur of Faridkot has secured the first position in the class 10 exam Daljit Kaur of the same district has secured the second position in class 12.

Road Accident Fatalities Reduced

Mann said earlier, 16 people used to die in accidents daily. After AAP came to power, a road safety force was set up and 5,000 police personnel deployed. Even the central government has lauded this force saying, the number of deaths in road accidents in Punjab has reduced by 48 percent, he added

"The country cannot become number one without making Punjab number one. Punjabis are ready for every sacrifice, be it to produce food grains, protect the border or progress in sports. Punjab's shine should not be allowed to fade. Everyone will have to work together for its progress," the CM said.