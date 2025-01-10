80 And Still Going Strong: Hard Work Of Elderly Couple Under NREGA Inspires Many

Belagavi: In an age where many view retirement as a time to rest, an elderly couple from Shedegali village in Khanapur taluk is breaking stereotypes and proving that self-reliance knows no age. Nagappa Kumbradavadkar, 80, and his wife Ananda, 75, are living examples of resilience, working tirelessly under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (NREGA). Their story has not only captured the attention of locals but has also become a beacon of inspiration for the younger generation.

In the Shedegali horticultural field, where trench and barrow construction work is underway, the sight of this couple’s dedication is awe-inspiring. Nagappa digs the soil with a hoe while Ananda skillfully collects and transfers it. Their energy and enthusiasm rival those of much younger labourers, leaving everyone astonished.

"We believe in eating what we earn through hard work," Nagappa told ETV Bharat. "Why should we sit idle? As long as we have strength, we’ll continue to work. The NREGA scheme has given us an opportunity to contribute and remain independent. There’s joy in earning our own bread without depending on others," added Nagappa.

The couple's commitment to self-reliance is even more remarkable given that they own a small piece of land and have two sons. Despite this, they choose not to burden their children and lead an independent life. “Their spirit is an inspiration to all of us,” shared one of the villagers.

Their story has resonated with others working under the scheme. Rekha Gurava, another worker, expressed her gratitude for the NREGA initiative, saying, “It has helped us pay our children’s school fees and manage household expenses. Seeing our elderly grandparents working motivates us to stay productive too.”

Pooja Nalkar, another worker at the site, added, “We work from 10 am to 5 pm. When there’s no other work in the village, NREGA is a lifeline for us. Watching the grandparents work so diligently inspires us to make the most of the opportunities we have.”

Rajkumar Takale, Assistant Director of Horticulture in the Shedegali sector, commended the couple’s dedication. “Their work ethic is extraordinary. They’re a shining example for today’s youth. The people of Khanapur taluk are truly making the best use of the NREGA scheme,” he said.

Rahul Shinde, CEO of the Belagavi Zilla Panchayat, expressed similar sentiments. “Under NREGA, anyone above 18 can work, and those above 65 can earn full wages even by working half the time. I was delighted to hear about this couple’s commitment and will personally meet them soon. Their determination is an inspiration to us all."

As the couple continues to work with unwavering determination, their story serves as a powerful reminder of the value of hard work and independence. In the twilight of their lives, they have become a source of hope and motivation for an entire community. Their message is clear: self-reliance and dedication have no age limit.