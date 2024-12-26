ETV Bharat / state

Man Kills 8-Yr-Old For Resisting Rape In Varanasi, Accused Held After Encounter

Accused had abducted the girl while she was going to a shop on Tuesday. He tried to rape her and when she resisted, killed her.

8-Yr-Old Killed After Resisting Rape In Varanasi, Accused Held After Encounter
Accused arrested after shootout (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 11 minutes ago

Varanasi: A youth, who allegedly murdered an eight-year-old girl after she resisted rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, was arrested following an encounter with police.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the accused, identified as Irshad, and asked him to surrender. But he took out a pistol and opened fire at the police personnel, who retaliated and shot Irshad on the leg. After which, he was arrested by the police team and taken to a hospital.

The incident took place in Sujabad area of Varanasi. DCP Varanasi zone Gaurav Bansal said that the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was spotted taking the victim to his house and later exiting with the body in a sack. He was shot in the right leg and arrested, Bansal added. He has been booked for rape and murder, the DCP added.

According to police, investigations revealed that Irshad attempted to rape the girl and when she resisted, he killed her by smashing her head with a stone on Tuesday.

The victim lived in Ramnagar police station area and had gone to a shop when the accused, who was a resident of the same area, abducted her to his house. When she did not return home her family members lodged a complaint, based on which, a case was registered at Ramnagar police station.

The girl's body was later found dumped in a sack near a primary school. The outpost in-charge was suspended on grounds of negligence. The DCP said that after the victim's body was recovered, the SOG and police team launched a thorough search operation based on CCTV footage.

Information was received that the accused was present in Sujabad and police raided the area, Bansal said. "The accused was arrested and sent to the trauma centre for treatment," he added.

