Man Kills 8-Yr-Old For Resisting Rape In Varanasi, Accused Held After Encounter

Varanasi: A youth, who allegedly murdered an eight-year-old girl after she resisted rape attempt in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district, was arrested following an encounter with police.

Acting on a tip-off, police surrounded the accused, identified as Irshad, and asked him to surrender. But he took out a pistol and opened fire at the police personnel, who retaliated and shot Irshad on the leg. After which, he was arrested by the police team and taken to a hospital.

The incident took place in Sujabad area of Varanasi. DCP Varanasi zone Gaurav Bansal said that the accused was identified with the help of CCTV footage. The accused was spotted taking the victim to his house and later exiting with the body in a sack. He was shot in the right leg and arrested, Bansal added. He has been booked for rape and murder, the DCP added.

According to police, investigations revealed that Irshad attempted to rape the girl and when she resisted, he killed her by smashing her head with a stone on Tuesday.