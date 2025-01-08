Bihar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Critical After Being Shot By Man For Not Buying Cigarettes For Him

Munger: An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot by a man for refusing to buy cigarettes for him in Bihar's Munger district on Tuesday.
The incident took place in Govindpur village in Dharhara police station area in Munger last evening. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Munger and his condition is stated to be critical.
The boy, Anshu, a class 4 student, was warming himself by a bonfire near his house when a man, identified as Nitish Kumar, approached him and asked him to buy cigarettes from a nearby shop. The boy, however, refused him, citing the cold weather. Angered at this, Nitish pulled out a pistol, shot him in the head and fled from the spot.
Upon hearing the gunshot, his parents along with nearby people rushed to the spot and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries on his head. He was immediately taken to a health centre, from where he was referred to Munger Sadar Hospital.
Dr Anurag Kumar of Munger Sadar Hospital said, "The child's condition is critical as a bullet is stuck in his head. Efforts are on to remove it."
The boy's father, Roshan Kumar said that cementing work was underway at home so Anshu was warming himself by a bonfire with some friends when the incident occurred.
"Anshu has two brothers and a sister. Nitish Kumar, who lives in the neighbourhood, asked him to bring cigarettes and when he refused, shot him in anger," Roshan added.
On information, Sadar SDPO Rajesh Kumar reached the spot with officials of the local police station and a bullet shell was recovered. "A boy was shot over a minor issue in Govindpur village. The accused, Nitish has a criminal history and raids are being conducted to arrest him," the SDPO said.
