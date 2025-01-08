ETV Bharat / state

Bihar Shocker: 8-Yr-Old Boy Critical After Being Shot By Man For Not Buying Cigarettes For Him

Munger: An eight-year-old boy was seriously injured after being shot by a man for refusing to buy cigarettes for him in Bihar's Munger district on Tuesday.

The incident took place in Govindpur village in Dharhara police station area in Munger last evening. The boy is currently undergoing treatment at a hospital in Munger and his condition is stated to be critical.

The boy, Anshu, a class 4 student, was warming himself by a bonfire near his house when a man, identified as Nitish Kumar, approached him and asked him to buy cigarettes from a nearby shop. The boy, however, refused him, citing the cold weather. Angered at this, Nitish pulled out a pistol, shot him in the head and fled from the spot.

Upon hearing the gunshot, his parents along with nearby people rushed to the spot and saw the boy lying in a pool of blood with severe injuries on his head. He was immediately taken to a health centre, from where he was referred to Munger Sadar Hospital.