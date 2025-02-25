8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Bahraich

Bahraich: In a tragic incident, a group of stray dogs mauled an eight-year-old girl to death in Matera Kala village of the Khairighat area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Tuesday.

Pinky alias Munkki (8), a resident of Matera Kala Gram Panchayat was going to a nearby farm with other children on Monday evening when a group of stray dogs surrounded the children about 150 meters from the house.

While the other kids managed to escape, the dogs attacked Pinky. The seriously injured girl died on the spot. Khairighat Police Station Head Sanjay Singh said that the girl died due to the attack of a pack of dogs in Matera Kala village. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the post-mortem of the body is being done.

Pinky's father Rajendra said that the family members came to know of the incident only when the other children informed them. By the time they reached the spot for rescue, the dogs had torn the flesh near the daughter's head and neck.

According to the father, no one passed by during the incident, otherwise the daughter could have been saved in time after hearing her screams. The agitated villagers are demanding authorities to put an end to the menace.