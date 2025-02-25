ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Bahraich

Pinky's father Rajendra said that the family members came to know of the incident only when the other children informed them.

8-Year-Old Girl Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In UP's Bahraich
Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 25, 2025, 1:58 PM IST

Bahraich: In a tragic incident, a group of stray dogs mauled an eight-year-old girl to death in Matera Kala village of the Khairighat area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Tuesday.

Pinky alias Munkki (8), a resident of Matera Kala Gram Panchayat was going to a nearby farm with other children on Monday evening when a group of stray dogs surrounded the children about 150 meters from the house.

While the other kids managed to escape, the dogs attacked Pinky. The seriously injured girl died on the spot. Khairighat Police Station Head Sanjay Singh said that the girl died due to the attack of a pack of dogs in Matera Kala village. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the post-mortem of the body is being done.

Pinky's father Rajendra said that the family members came to know of the incident only when the other children informed them. By the time they reached the spot for rescue, the dogs had torn the flesh near the daughter's head and neck.

According to the father, no one passed by during the incident, otherwise the daughter could have been saved in time after hearing her screams. The agitated villagers are demanding authorities to put an end to the menace.

Read More:

  1. Stray Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy To Death In Mathura
  2. 9-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Saharanpur

Bahraich: In a tragic incident, a group of stray dogs mauled an eight-year-old girl to death in Matera Kala village of the Khairighat area of Uttar Pradesh's Bahraich, police said on Tuesday.

Pinky alias Munkki (8), a resident of Matera Kala Gram Panchayat was going to a nearby farm with other children on Monday evening when a group of stray dogs surrounded the children about 150 meters from the house.

While the other kids managed to escape, the dogs attacked Pinky. The seriously injured girl died on the spot. Khairighat Police Station Head Sanjay Singh said that the girl died due to the attack of a pack of dogs in Matera Kala village. On receiving the information, the police reached the spot and the post-mortem of the body is being done.

Pinky's father Rajendra said that the family members came to know of the incident only when the other children informed them. By the time they reached the spot for rescue, the dogs had torn the flesh near the daughter's head and neck.

According to the father, no one passed by during the incident, otherwise the daughter could have been saved in time after hearing her screams. The agitated villagers are demanding authorities to put an end to the menace.

Read More:

  1. Stray Dogs Maul 3-Year-Old Boy To Death In Mathura
  2. 9-Year-Old Boy Mauled To Death By Stray Dogs In Saharanpur

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

DOGS KILLED GIRLDOGS KILLED 8 YEAR OLD GIRLSTRAY DOG TERRORBAHRAICH STRAY DOG ATTACK

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Alchi Kitchen: Preserving Ladakh’s Flavors, Empowering Women

Exclusive | Inside ISRO's NGLV Plans: V Narayanan Shares Insights Into 30-Tonne Payload Vehicle

Metroman E Sreedharan Proposes Semi-High-Speed Rail Project As A Game-Changer For Kerala

Exclusive | Two Rockets, Five Modules, One Lunar Dream - ISRO Chairman V Narayanan Talks Chandrayaan-4

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.