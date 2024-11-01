ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Found Murdered in UP's Agra

Locals suspect black magic as the motive behind the murder.

8-Year-Old Girl Goes Missing, Found Murdered in UP's Agra
Representational image (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 3 minutes ago

Agra: A horrific crime has shaken the Malpura police station limits of Agra district of Uttar Pradesh sparking widespread outrage where an eight-year-old girl went missing on Thursday evening, and her brutally murdered body was discovered in a sack near a canal the next morning.

The girl's family had been searching for her throughout the night, and her disappearance was reported to the Malpura police station. However, it wasn't until Friday morning that her body was found, sparking chaos and anger among the villagers.

The villagers blocked the road, shouting slogans and refusing to allow the girl's body to be sent for post-mortem until the murderer was arrested. The police have deployed teams to investigate, according to DCP Sonam Kumar.

The gruesome discovery revealed the girl's body with a cloth stuffed in her mouth, a Tilak on her forehead, and a garland around her neck. Residents suspect black magic as the motive behind the murder.

Valmiki Mahapanchayat President Chaudhary Maan Singh demanded swift action, stating, "The girl has been murdered, and it's a clear case of black magic. The police must arrest the accused immediately."

The incident has sent shockwaves through the community, with many calling for justice. The police say the investigation is ongoing.

