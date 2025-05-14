Woman, Son Arrested For Killing Eight-Year-Old In UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her son for allegedly killing an eight-year-old child. at Kothiwala Mohalla under Chilkana Police Station.
The child's body was found in a drain on Monday. SP City Vyom Bindal said the accused have confessed to the crime. During interrogation, they said on May 10, Sarfaraz (8), a student of Class V, was playing outside his house. His mother Nagma had gone to Laksar with her brother-in-law to meet relatives. The accused, Zarina and her son Mustafa, took the child to their house on the pretext of showing him a mobile phone.
While Zarina stood guard at the gate, Mustafa gave the mobile phone to Sarfaraz. As the child watched the mobile phone, Mustafa strangled him with a towel. He also stuffed Sarfaraz's mouth with a pillow. After Sarfaraz died, Mustafa put his body in a plastic bag and took it to Salempur Gadha in a tempo. He then threw the body in the canal.
After disposing of the body, Mustafa burnt Sarfaraz's slippers, pillow and other evidence. Mustafa stayed at his maternal uncle's house for a few days to evade suspicion. Meanwhile Sarfaraz's family looked for him and on May 11, his mother Nagma registered a missing person report at the nearest police station. On May 12, police recovered the body of the child from the canal.
Sarfaraz's family accused Mustafa of murdering him. As police started investigating the incident, Mustafa and Zarina absconded but could not evade arrest for long as police caught them on the day.
Bindal said during interrogation Mustafa said a year ago Nagma and her family had accused his father Ikram of rape. A panchayat was also held where Nagma said Ikram had raped a woman from her family. The allegation against Ikram upset Mustafa and this often resulted in fights between the two families.
Around six months ago, Mustafa's elder brother Uvaish had committed suicide and his family held Nagma's family responsible for the death. To seek revenge, the mother-son duo conspired to murder Sarfaraz and killed him brutally before disposing of his body.