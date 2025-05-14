ETV Bharat / state

Woman, Son Arrested For Killing Eight-Year-Old In UP's Saharanpur

Saharanpur: Police on Wednesday arrested a woman and her son for allegedly killing an eight-year-old child. at Kothiwala Mohalla under Chilkana Police Station.

The child's body was found in a drain on Monday. SP City Vyom Bindal said the accused have confessed to the crime. During interrogation, they said on May 10, Sarfaraz (8), a student of Class V, was playing outside his house. His mother Nagma had gone to Laksar with her brother-in-law to meet relatives. The accused, Zarina and her son Mustafa, took the child to their house on the pretext of showing him a mobile phone.

While Zarina stood guard at the gate, Mustafa gave the mobile phone to Sarfaraz. As the child watched the mobile phone, Mustafa strangled him with a towel. He also stuffed Sarfaraz's mouth with a pillow. After Sarfaraz died, Mustafa put his body in a plastic bag and took it to Salempur Gadha in a tempo. He then threw the body in the canal.

After disposing of the body, Mustafa burnt Sarfaraz's slippers, pillow and other evidence. Mustafa stayed at his maternal uncle's house for a few days to evade suspicion. Meanwhile Sarfaraz's family looked for him and on May 11, his mother Nagma registered a missing person report at the nearest police station. On May 12, police recovered the body of the child from the canal.