ETV Bharat / state

8-Year-Old Child Among Two Killed In Separate Road Accidents In Jharkhand

Dumka/Chaibasa: Two persons, including an eight-year-old child, died in two road accidents in Jharkhand’s Dumka and Chaibasa on Sunday, police said. The child was run over by a bus on the Chaibasa-Jagannathpur Road near Singhpokharia Railway Station in West Singhbhum district in the morning, they said.

Chaibasa Muffassil police station officer-in-charge, Chandra Shekhar, told PTI that irate residents blocked the road for some time, demanding compensation for the victim. “The child has been identified as Sukhlal Sirka (8), a native of Tangar under Kumardungi police station area,” he said.

The police have seized the bus, while the driver managed to flee. “The locals agreed to lift the blockade after the owner of the bus paid Rs 1 lakh to the victim’s family as compensation,” the officer added.