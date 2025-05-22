79 Families Relocated From Palamu Tiger Reserve

Palamu: Seventy nine tribal families from Kuzrum and Jaigir villages that are in the core of Palamu Tiger Reserve forest have been resettled at Polpol village of Satbarva block.

Both Kuzrum and Jaigir villages are a part of Latehar district and this is for the first time that the residents have been relocated to an altogether different district. There are plans to relocate people from a dozen villages that fall in the core area of the tiger reserve.

Officials claim that the relocation of these tribals was possible after 10 years of consultation and confidence building. They claim the villagers have been relocated very close to the city and will no longer have to travel long distances on foot for availing basic facilities. Earlier they had to walk up to 20 km to 25 km for educational and health facilities besides going long distances fetching water. The government has provided them with the basic facilities besides residential accommodation.

The villagers that have been relocated were residing in the forest areas for generations and were not getting any benefit of various government schemes. The situation was so grim that no vehicle could reach their village because of the absence of motorable roads. This was a major problem when it came to shifting people for medical care and many people lost their lives because of this. Even the children faced a lot of problems reaching the nearest schools.

“Our village was located in a hilly area and to go to anyplace we had to ascend and descend a hill. It was very difficult when it came to transporting the sick who had to be carried on a cot. We have got many facilities from the government after being relocated. We now have access to healthcare and education,” said one of the beneficiaries Arjun Lohra.

Another villager Puniya Devi pointed out, “We were facing many problems. There were problems in getting educated and we also faced paucity of water and power. We have overcome many fears after coming to Polpol.”

The officials claim that the relocated families have been given facilities in accordance with the National Tiger Conservation Authority (NTCA) guidelines. These guidelines emphasize a voluntary process involving informed consent from families and Gram Sabhas while ensuring the recognition and settlement of forest rights.

The purpose of the exercise is to empower the local communities by giving access to development opportunities and at the same time creating inviolate space for tigers.

“The officials have spent several nights in these villages to win over the confidence of the people. The people are being given basic amenities in Polpol while the children are being enrolled in the school at the nearest village,” said deputy director of Palamu Tiger Reserve (PTR) Kumar Ashish.

Those relocated have been given residential accommodation and the process is on to give them land rights. The state’s chief secretary has also visited Polpol to take stock of the rehabilitation. Meanwhile work is underway to provide the relocated population with updated aadhar and voter identification cards.

Officials say that relocating the people residing in the core area of the tiger reserve was a major challenge as it was not easy to convince the people about adequate compensation.

Although there has not been a recent history of man animal conflict in this area, there were concerns about the tiger being a shy animal and this reserve being a breeding ground for the wild cat. The emphasis has been on protecting its habitat.

The NTCA had laid out a plan in 2013-14 to relocate a dozen villages from the tiger reserve and work on this has been going on for the last one decade. All these are tribal villages and as per the norms every family relocated has to be given a compensation of Rs 15 lakh or five acres of land besides residential accommodation.

Incidentally all these villages have been Naxal infested where bringing the villagers back to the mainstream is a major challenge as they have to be assured that they will not face any issues after relocation.