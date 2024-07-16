ETV Bharat / state

78-Yr-Old Texas Woman Married 35-Yr-Old Kota Man 8 Months Ago, Dies Post Surgery

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 19 hours ago

Updated : 19 hours ago

A unique love story of a 78-year-old woman from Texas and a man from Rajasthan's Kota ended eight months after their marriage. Last week, the woman's condition deteriorated after surgery and she died.

78-Yr-Old Texas Woman Married 35-Yr-Old Kota Man 8 Months Ago, Dies Post Surgery
Jacqueline and husband Bharat Joshi (ETV Bharat Photo)

Kota: A 78-year-old US national, who was residing in Rajasthan's Kota after marrying a 35-year-old man here, died after suffering from poor health on way to a hospital in Jaipur.

Jacqueline had been living in Kota for the last eight months after her marriage with Bharat Joshi, a resident of Nanta area in Kota. She was admitted to a private hospital due to stomach and intestinal ailments and underwent a surgery. But her health kept deteriorating and the doctors referred her to Jaipur. She was being taken to Jaipur when she died in the ambulance. Her body has been kept in the medical college for post-mortem.

Nanta police station officer Naval Kishore Sharma said legal procedures pertaining to foreign citizens will be taken before going ahead with the post-mortem. Bharat has a marriage certificate and said that he married Jacqueline on December 8, 2023. Since then, Jacqueline had been staying with his family in Nanta while her family was in Texas, USA.

Bharat said that a week ago, Jacqueline complained of vomiting and stomach ache. She was taken to the doctors, who advised a colonoscopy. A surgery was performed in the intestines and she was shifted from the ICU to normal ward, but her health condition deteriorated. Later, she was shifted back to the ICU and put on ventilator support, Bharat said.

She was being taken to Jaipur for treatment in an ambulance when she passed away. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the new hospital of the medical college, police said.

Read more

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Kota: A 78-year-old US national, who was residing in Rajasthan's Kota after marrying a 35-year-old man here, died after suffering from poor health on way to a hospital in Jaipur.

Jacqueline had been living in Kota for the last eight months after her marriage with Bharat Joshi, a resident of Nanta area in Kota. She was admitted to a private hospital due to stomach and intestinal ailments and underwent a surgery. But her health kept deteriorating and the doctors referred her to Jaipur. She was being taken to Jaipur when she died in the ambulance. Her body has been kept in the medical college for post-mortem.

Nanta police station officer Naval Kishore Sharma said legal procedures pertaining to foreign citizens will be taken before going ahead with the post-mortem. Bharat has a marriage certificate and said that he married Jacqueline on December 8, 2023. Since then, Jacqueline had been staying with his family in Nanta while her family was in Texas, USA.

Bharat said that a week ago, Jacqueline complained of vomiting and stomach ache. She was taken to the doctors, who advised a colonoscopy. A surgery was performed in the intestines and she was shifted from the ICU to normal ward, but her health condition deteriorated. Later, she was shifted back to the ICU and put on ventilator support, Bharat said.

She was being taken to Jaipur for treatment in an ambulance when she passed away. Her body has been shifted to the mortuary of the new hospital of the medical college, police said.

Read more

'Not Approved By The Deity': Man Refuses To Marry Girlfriend In Uttarakhand For Bizarre Reason

Last Updated : 19 hours ago

TAGGED:

TEXAS WOMAN MARRIED 35 YR OLDWOMAN FROM TEXAS GOT MARRIED78 YEAR OLD US NATIONALTEXAS WOMAN MARRY KOTA MAN

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Why Rahul Gandhi, Sonia, Priyanka Did Not Attend Anant-Radhika Wedding? Congress Leaders Explain

Made In India Shoes For Russian Soldiers: Bihar Shoe Manufacturing Unit Grabs Eyeballs

INTERVIEW | India's Ambient Air Quality Standards Need To Be Revised: Lancet Planetary Health Author Bhargav Krishna To ETV Bharat

From Lawyer To BSP Tamil Nadu Chief: Who Was K Armstrong?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.