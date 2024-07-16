ETV Bharat / state

78-Yr-Old Texas Woman Married 35-Yr-Old Kota Man 8 Months Ago, Dies Post Surgery

Kota: A 78-year-old US national, who was residing in Rajasthan's Kota after marrying a 35-year-old man here, died after suffering from poor health on way to a hospital in Jaipur.

Jacqueline had been living in Kota for the last eight months after her marriage with Bharat Joshi, a resident of Nanta area in Kota. She was admitted to a private hospital due to stomach and intestinal ailments and underwent a surgery. But her health kept deteriorating and the doctors referred her to Jaipur. She was being taken to Jaipur when she died in the ambulance. Her body has been kept in the medical college for post-mortem.

Nanta police station officer Naval Kishore Sharma said legal procedures pertaining to foreign citizens will be taken before going ahead with the post-mortem. Bharat has a marriage certificate and said that he married Jacqueline on December 8, 2023. Since then, Jacqueline had been staying with his family in Nanta while her family was in Texas, USA.

Bharat said that a week ago, Jacqueline complained of vomiting and stomach ache. She was taken to the doctors, who advised a colonoscopy. A surgery was performed in the intestines and she was shifted from the ICU to normal ward, but her health condition deteriorated. Later, she was shifted back to the ICU and put on ventilator support, Bharat said.