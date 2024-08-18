ETV Bharat / state

75-Year-Old Pilgrim Dies After Falling Ill At Mathura's Banke Bihari Temple

By PTI

The pilgrim had gone to the Banke Bihari Temple. He developed some health issues inside the temple, he was rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan, where doctors declared him dead.

Representational Image (Getty Images)

Mathura (Uttar Pradesh): A 75-year-old pilgrim died here after he fell ill while visiting the Banke Bihari Temple on Sunday, police said. The victim Mamchand Saini had come from Haryana's Kurukshetra with his family members for darshan, they added. After Saini developed some health issue inside the temple, he was rushed to a hospital in Vrindavan, where doctors declared him brought dead, Circle Officer Kunvar Akash Singh said.

According to officials, the man was an asthma patient and experienced difficulty in breathing, possibly due to the heavy crowd in the temple. He was provided first aid by the temple's medical staff for about 10 minutes before being taken to the hospital, they added. Prima facie, it has come to notice that he (Saini) was already ill and was a patient of asthma," the CO said, adding that his condition began deteriorating after he paying obeisance at the temple.

The postmortem of the body was not conducted on the request of the family members, Vrindavan Station House Officer Ravi Tyagi said.

