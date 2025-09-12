75-Year-Old Harijan Para Durga Puja In West Bengal Comes To A Grinding Halt Battling Funds Crisis, Caste Stigma
In 1947, when many people opposed her, Radhika Harijan had set up a tin shed, got priests from Bihar and began worshipping Durga despite odds.
Published : September 12, 2025 at 2:16 PM IST|
Updated : September 12, 2025 at 2:50 PM IST
Malda: Unlike every year, the lanes of Ratanpur village in Malda’s Ratua block seem unusually silent during this time of the year. Neither are the drums beating nor is there the glow of clay lamps, let alone the giggles of children. The Durga puja festival that was the pride of Harijan Para for 75 years, seems to have lost sheen. The pandal is empty and the women who immersed in festivities now stare at uncertainty.
Started in 1947 by Radhika Harijan, a woman who defied caste prejudice and social stigma to worship Devi Durga, the puja in the locality continued despite opposition, boycotts and poverty. But this year, floods, financial constraints, coupled with long-standing social stigma, have cast a shadow over the celebrations, leaving the organisers heartbroken.
Radhika used to organise the puja under a tin shed and with limited resources. Even when local priests refused to perform rituals, she got them from Bihar. And this tradition Radhika carried forward until her death at the age of 87.
For decades, the Puja has been a symbol of faith and togetherness. Women of the community continue to worship at the place where the idol is set up every year. Till last year, idols were installed, drums played and rituals performed with full devotion. But now, the organisers say they have reached a point where organising the puja is not possible.
Radhika's daughter-in-law, Vibha Harijan (58), said, "We could not get trained artisans to make our idols, but our spirits never dampened. Priests in our locality refused to perform the rituals without any reason. We used to get priests from Katihar in Bihar to perform the pujas. But this time, funds have literally dried up leaving us with no option."
Speaking to ETV Bharat, she also mentioned about the floods that have ravaged the area. "The floods have stripped us of the zeal to perform the puja, and no one is in a position to donate anything. We tried knocking on the doors of the Panchayat and district administration, but returned empty-handed. Our hopes are shattered," Vibha said emotionally.
Rinky Harijan, another resident, said, "This year, we have no money. The floods have damaged people's livelihoods. When we went to the weekly market, the most anyone could give was Rs 50. Even if they pay Rs 100, it would not suffice for six days of rituals."
However, many like Radhika's granddaughter Jyotsna Harijan feel stigma attached to their caste is also affecting the puja. "We work to make the society free of dirt, but none comes to our rescue when things turn difficult. We sustain through bamboo handicrafts, but the earnings from that are very less. Where is the money to organise a Durga Puja?" she wondered.
Children, too, are sad for not being able to enjoy the pujas as earlier. Priya (10), a class 5 student, said, "Puja is a lot of fun. We spend a few days together. But, this year there will be no Puja."
Knocking on the doors of the BDO too proved futile for the residents. As Pinky Harijan, a resident, said, "We went to the BDO office and Panchayat office. But no help is coming our way. If we don't get help, how will we perform the rituals?"
Manisha Das, Pradhan of the Samsi Gram Panchayat, said she was not aware of the crisis. She said, "I have formed a Swayamsevak Sangh (self-governing body) with the residents of Harijan Para to ensure their financial development. But, I was not aware that their Puja is getting cancelled due to a lack of funds."
She assured that she will speak to the residents of the Harijan Para and help them in whichever way she can. "Let me talk to them about the matter and I will try to help," she said adding, times have changed, and there is no stigma attached to any caste today. "People from the Harijan community are doing good academically. They too have the right to perform Durga Puja as everyone else," she assertively stated.
