ETV Bharat / state

75-Year-Old Harijan Para Durga Puja In West Bengal Comes To A Grinding Halt Battling Funds Crisis, Caste Stigma

Malda: Unlike every year, the lanes of Ratanpur village in Malda’s Ratua block seem unusually silent during this time of the year. Neither are the drums beating nor is there the glow of clay lamps, let alone the giggles of children. The Durga puja festival that was the pride of Harijan Para for 75 years, seems to have lost sheen. The pandal is empty and the women who immersed in festivities now stare at uncertainty.

Started in 1947 by Radhika Harijan, a woman who defied caste prejudice and social stigma to worship Devi Durga, the puja in the locality continued despite opposition, boycotts and poverty. But this year, floods, financial constraints, coupled with long-standing social stigma, have cast a shadow over the celebrations, leaving the organisers heartbroken.

Radhika used to organise the puja under a tin shed and with limited resources. Even when local priests refused to perform rituals, she got them from Bihar. And this tradition Radhika carried forward until her death at the age of 87.

For decades, the Puja has been a symbol of faith and togetherness. Women of the community continue to worship at the place where the idol is set up every year. Till last year, idols were installed, drums played and rituals performed with full devotion. But now, the organisers say they have reached a point where organising the puja is not possible.

Radhika's daughter-in-law, Vibha Harijan (58), said, "We could not get trained artisans to make our idols, but our spirits never dampened. Priests in our locality refused to perform the rituals without any reason. We used to get priests from Katihar in Bihar to perform the pujas. But this time, funds have literally dried up leaving us with no option."

Speaking to ETV Bharat, she also mentioned about the floods that have ravaged the area. "The floods have stripped us of the zeal to perform the puja, and no one is in a position to donate anything. We tried knocking on the doors of the Panchayat and district administration, but returned empty-handed. Our hopes are shattered," Vibha said emotionally.