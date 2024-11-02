Telangana Caste Survey To Comprise 75 Questions. Find Out What Are They

Hyderabad: With the Congress government in Telangana announcing it will conduct a socio-economic and caste survey from November 6 to November 30, the main objective of the exercise, according to the Revanth Reddy-led government, is to prepare and implement appropriate plans to improve the social, economic, educational, employment and political opportunities for the weaker sections of the society.

The survey will be conducted in the form of a questionnaire comprising 75 questions -- 56 main and 19 supplementary. Information will be filled in eight pages under Part I and II.

In Part I, information on education, employment, lands, reservation benefits, politics and migration will be asked under the personal details category of family owners and members. Family details will be collected under Part II. Out of 17, seven will be main questions and the rest subsidiary.

To collect details on land, Dharani patta numbers and categories of land like Tari, Metta and Padau should be told to the enumerator. The survey will also collect details on sources of irrigation and leased and cultivated lands.

For public representatives, questions on whether they held any prior position, tenure and nomination details need to be filled. In terms of education and employment, even if they have benefited from the reservation system, the details of the schemes that have benefited from the government in the last five years will be recorded. Details of holding SC, ST, OBC and EWS certificates and denotified nomadic/semi-nomadic tribes will also be filled up.

It will be a smooth experience for the enumerators if farmers keep their Aadhaar cards and Dharani passbooks with them.

If any member of a family migrates to another country or state, the cause of such move will be enlisted. No documents and photos of the family members will be taken. The presence of the head of the family will suffice. The collected information will be confidential.

For general details, names of household owners, members, relationship, religion, social class, age, mother tongue, Aadhaar card number (optional), mobile number, disability (if disabled) and marital status will be asked. Under education details, the age at the time of joining school, educational qualification, the medium studied and the details of dropping out should be mentioned. When it comes to job and employment details, the current work, occupation/job/employment information, annual income and annual turnover in the case of traders should be mentioned. If it is a traditional caste profession, whether they are continuing that, having any caste occupational disease, paying income tax or not and having any bank account will be asked in the questionnaire.

Questions about loans in the last five years, the issuing authority, agricultural activities, livestock numbers, immovable properties, ration card numbers, area of house, type of dwelling number of rooms, source of drinking water, electricity facility, toilet and fuel used for cooking will be asked.