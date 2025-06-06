74-Year-Old Man Booked Under POCSO For Attempting To Rape Minor Girl Near School In Punjab

Barnala: A septuagenarian from a village under Dhaunala police station of Punjab's Barnala district, has been charged under POCSO Act following allegations of attempting to rape a nine-year-old girl near a school playground here.

According to police, the accused lured the minor girl on some pretext and took her to the side of the school playground. He then removed her clothes and also began to undress himself. Somehow, the girl manage to escape from the place and narrated the ordeal before her parents.

Soon, a complaint was lodged by her family at Dhaunala police station, acting on which police registered a case and initiated an investigation.

SHO Lakhvir Singh informed, "A 74-year-old man molested a minor girl in the school ground of the village. The accused took the girl to a secluded area beside the playground and removed her clothes and then removed his own clothes and tried to sexually assault her. The girl got scared and went to her parents and revealed them everything."

"On the basis of a complaint lodged by the girl's family, a case was registered against the accused under relevant sections of POCSO Act. The elderly accused has been arrested and will be forwarded to court," he said.

The police official further stated that the girl's statement will also be recorded in the court and then she will be sent for medical examination as per court order.