72-Yr-Old Pilgrim From Punjab Dies In Banke Bihari Temple

Randhir Talwar, who had gone to Banke Bihari Temple with his daughter and son-in-law, fell unconscious inside the premises and declared brought dead at hospital.

72-Yr-Old Pilgrim From Punjab Dies In Banke Bihari Temple
File photo of devotees at Banke Bihari Temple (ETV Bharat)
Mathura: A 72-year-old devotee from Punjab's Jalandhar district died following cardiac arrest in Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Randhir Talwar (72) has come to the temple with his daughter Reena and son-in-law Sanjay. He stood in the queue for 'darshan' along with the other devotees. After having 'darshan' and accepting 'prasad', he suddenly fell unconscious on the temple's floor.

Some devotees and police personnel posted at the premises rushed to his side for help. After which, he was taken to the nearby district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Talwar had come to Mathura from Punjab for visiting Banke Bihari Temple. He reached the temple at around 5 pm on Tuesday and stood in queue with his daughter and son-in-law. When his turn came, he stepped forward for 'darshan' and took 'prasad'. After this, he suddenly collapsed on the floor.

The entire incident has been captured by the CCTV installed in the temple. The footage shows devotees standing with folded hands and an elderly man falling on the floor. Devotees standing around him, were seen trying to hold them.

According to doctors, Talwar suffered a massive cardiac arrest. Talwar's family members said his health condition had suddenly deteriorated and he complained of uneasiness.

Earlier on Sunday, another elderly pilgrim from Haryana died after he fell ill while having darshan at Banke Bihari Temple.

