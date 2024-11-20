ETV Bharat / state

72-Yr-Old Pilgrim From Punjab Dies In Banke Bihari Temple

Mathura: A 72-year-old devotee from Punjab's Jalandhar district died following cardiac arrest in Banke Bihari Temple in Mathura on Tuesday.

It was learnt that Randhir Talwar (72) has come to the temple with his daughter Reena and son-in-law Sanjay. He stood in the queue for 'darshan' along with the other devotees. After having 'darshan' and accepting 'prasad', he suddenly fell unconscious on the temple's floor.

Some devotees and police personnel posted at the premises rushed to his side for help. After which, he was taken to the nearby district hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.

Talwar had come to Mathura from Punjab for visiting Banke Bihari Temple. He reached the temple at around 5 pm on Tuesday and stood in queue with his daughter and son-in-law. When his turn came, he stepped forward for 'darshan' and took 'prasad'. After this, he suddenly collapsed on the floor.