72% Voting Recorded In Urban Body Elections In Chhattisgarh; Results On Feb 15

Raipur: An average voter turnout of 72.19 per cent was recorded in 173 urban bodies, including prominent Raipur, Durg and Bilaspur municipal corporations, in Chhattisgarh where polling was held amid tight security on Tuesday.

The fate of over 10,000 candidates, including those from main rivals Congress and the BJP, was locked in EVMs and the results will be announced on February 15.

The elections were held in 10 municipal corporations, 49 councils and 114 Nagar Panchayats in which 72.19 per cent voter turnout was recorded, said a state election official here.

The polling was held from 8 am to 5 pm.

Korea district recorded the highest voter turnout at 84. 97 per cent in the state while Bilaspur district saw the lowest turnout at 51.37 per cent.

Voting for by-polls to five wards in Sukma and Durg civic bodies was also held, he said.

"The voting process was by and large peaceful in all polling stations. Polling parties have started returning to the strong room in their respective areas to submit EVMs", he added.