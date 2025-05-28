ETV Bharat / state

72 Hours Of Intense Combing: Four Naxal Commanders Killed In Palamu In One Of Biggest Anti-Maoist Ops

Palamu: In one of the biggest anti-Maoists operations in recent times, police in Jharkhand's Palamu zone gunned down four top Naxal commanders in a series of encounters which lasted for almost three straight days, giving a major blow to the left-wing extremists.

The 72-hour-long operation was carried out across Palamu and Latehar districts in Jharkhand. Receiving intelligence inputs, police forces neutralised four top Naxal commanders in three separate encounters between May 24 and May 27, and subsequently recovered a large cache of weapons.

This combing operation came after a high-level meeting on May 21-22, where Palamu IG Sunil Bhaskar gave responsibility to officers to intensify the crackdown on Maoist elements. District police chiefs Rishma Rameshan (Palamu) and Kumar Gaurav (Latehar) led the operations based on intelligence.

In the first encounter that took place in Latehar on May 24, JJMP chief Pappu Lohara and zonal commander Prabhat Ganjhu were killed. The next day, on May 25, in another operation in Latehar, Manish Yadav, a criminal carrying a bounty of Rs 5 lakh, was gunned down. In the subsequent two days (May 26-27), in Palamu, an prolonged exchange of fire led to the death of top commander Tulsi Bhuiyan.