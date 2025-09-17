ETV Bharat / state

71-Year-Old US Citizen Of Indian Origin Killed In Punjab's Ludhiana

Ludhiana: A 71-year-old woman, a US citizen of Indian origin, was allegedly killed shortly after she arrived here from Seattle to marry a 75-year-old UK-based NRI man, police said on Wednesday.

The incident, which took place in July, came to light recently, after the Ludhiana Police named suspects in an FIR that was lodged over the woman's disappearance.

Rupinder Kaur Pandher had travelled to India at the invitation of Charanjit Singh Grewal, an England-based non-residential Indian (NRI) originally from Ludhiana, who was to be her bridegroom, police said. It was Grewal who allegedly got her killed, they added.

Police said Pandher's sister, Kamal Kaur Khairah, grew suspicious when she found her mobile phone switched off on July 24. By July 28, Khairah had alerted the US embassy in New Delhi, which in turn pressed the local police to take up the matter.