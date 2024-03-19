70-Yr-Old Man killed by Son, Daughter Over Property Tax Deposit Dispute in Raipur, Siblings Arrested

Raipur Man killed by Son, Daughter Over Property Tax Deposit Dispute, Siblings Arrested

The siblings assaulted their father during a dispute over property tax deposition in Raipur on Monday. The man fell on the ground and succumbed to his injuries on the spot. The two have been arrested under section 302 of the IPC.

Raipur: A 70-year-old man was allegedly beaten to death by his son and daughter over a dispute on deposition of property tax in Raipur on Monday morning, police said. The siblings have been arrested in this connection.

The incident took place in Saddu under Vidhan Sabha police station area. The deceased, identified as Ram Kumar Vishwakarma was a resident of ward number 8 in Banjarpara. He had three children, two daughters and a son.

According to police, a dispute started in the family over deposition of property tax on Sunday night. The man's son, Suresh Vishwakarma and daughter, Pooja alias Babli got into a quarrel with their father. The matter was, however, settled late at night.

The next morning, after the younger daughter, Ranu, left for work an argument broke out between the three. The situation escalated and the siblings assaulted their father. The man fell on the ground and succumbed to his injuries on the spot.

After getting information about the incident, a team from Vidhan Sabha police station reached the spot took Suresh and Babli into its custody. During interrogation, the siblings confessed to assaulting their father.

"The siblings have been arrested on the charge of killing their father. Action is being taken against them under section 302 (punishment for murder) of the IPC," Mukesh Sharma, in-charge of Vidhan Sabha police station said.

