ETV Bharat / state

70-Year-Old Man Arrested For Raping Minor Girl In Gujarat's Unjha

The incident came to light when the child began experiencing severe pain and was taken to the hospital, where she narrated her ordeal.

The incident came to light when the child began experiencing severe pain and was taken to the hospital, where she narrated her ordeal.
70-year-old man arrested for allegedly raping minor girl in gujarat (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 6, 2025, 12:49 PM IST

Unjha: A 70-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Unjha in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Thursday. According to police, the accused, identified as Roshanlal Lalji Khatri, allegedly lured the minor girl with sweets before taking her to his home and committing the crime.

Police said that the incident came to light when the girl started experiencing severe pain and was taken to the hospital by her family. During medical examination and questioning, she revealed the shocking details of the assault.

"Her parents immediately approached the police, and a case was registered at Unjha Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Unjha Poilice Station Inspector Roma Dhaduk said.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we acted swiftly. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 70-year-old accused was arrested and is currently in police custody," added Dhaduk.

Dhaduk added, "We are thoroughly investigating the case, gathering all necessary evidence, including medical reports and witness statements. The accused will be presented before the court, and we will ensure the strongest possible action is taken against him."

Dhaduk further said, "We understand the gravity of this case. The safety of children is our top priority, and we will ensure that justice is served at the earliest."

Read More

  1. UP: 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Tortured, Gang-Raped In Moradabad; One Held
  2. Two Arrested for Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman in Pune

Unjha: A 70-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly raping a 5-year-old girl in Unjha in Gujarat's Mehsana district, police said on Thursday. According to police, the accused, identified as Roshanlal Lalji Khatri, allegedly lured the minor girl with sweets before taking her to his home and committing the crime.

Police said that the incident came to light when the girl started experiencing severe pain and was taken to the hospital by her family. During medical examination and questioning, she revealed the shocking details of the assault.

"Her parents immediately approached the police, and a case was registered at Unjha Police Station under relevant sections of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act," Unjha Poilice Station Inspector Roma Dhaduk said.

"As soon as we received the complaint, we acted swiftly. A case has been registered under the POCSO Act and relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC). The 70-year-old accused was arrested and is currently in police custody," added Dhaduk.

Dhaduk added, "We are thoroughly investigating the case, gathering all necessary evidence, including medical reports and witness statements. The accused will be presented before the court, and we will ensure the strongest possible action is taken against him."

Dhaduk further said, "We understand the gravity of this case. The safety of children is our top priority, and we will ensure that justice is served at the earliest."

Read More

  1. UP: 14-Year-Old Dalit Girl Tortured, Gang-Raped In Moradabad; One Held
  2. Two Arrested for Alleged Rape of 19-Year-Old Woman in Pune

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

5 YEAR OLD GIRL RAPEDGUJARAT RAPE70 YEAR OLD MAN RAPES CHILDMINOR GIRL RAPED IN UNJHA GUJARAT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Mushroom Jalebi: Sweet And Savoury Innovation From Haryana Farmer Couple

A Sip At A Time: Naali Cha, Odia Series Explores Bittersweet Taste Of Virtual And Real World

Supreme Court Sets Aside Allahabad HC's Order Of Rs 5 Lakh Compensation For Wrongful Confinement

Geopolitics | Donald Trump's Tectonic Shifts In US Foreign Policy And Russia-Ukraine War

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.