70 FIRs Registered In J&K On Complaints Received Through Electronic Modes

Srinagar: Seventy cases have been registered by the Jammu and Kashmir Police on complaints received through electronic modes under the new provisions of Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita, police said on Friday.

A police official said these complaints were received for filing First Information Reports (FIRs) through SMS, emails on Citizen Service Centers and through Web Portal under Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) that replaced the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC).

The BNSS provides citizens with the facility of filing their complaints via electronic mode like SMS, email, WhatsApp, Citizen Service Centers, Web Portal/ Internet (Eforms) besides verbal, telephonic or written complaints.

“Fifty-two complaints have been received through SMS and emails in police stations across the Union Territory. In addition, 64 complaints have been received on Citizen Service Centers and 10 complaints from Web Portal/ Internet (Eforms), and more than 70 such complaints have been converted into FIRs,” the official added.

According to section 173 BNSS, any complaint (electronic) received by police has to be entered into the records. But the complainant has to sign the complaint (electronically) within three days, he added.

The Union Territory has also filed 100 FIRs under ZERO FIR, a system that enables citizens to report crime regardless of where the person is situated or where the crime has occurred. Of them, 83 FIRs were transferred to different police stations outside J&K, the police said.

“As the general public is well aware of the cybercrime trends, checks and balances have been introduced at various levels so that the facility of eFIR etc provision cannot be misused by any miscreant,” the official added.