70 Buyers From 20 Countries Assemble At International Buyer Seller Meet In Patna

Patna: Over 70 buyers from 20 countries, including members of six global retail chains, 50 domestic purchasers from different states assembled at the first ever 'International Buyer Seller Meet' in Patna on Monday to explore the possibility of enhancing the reach of Bihar's food products.

The two-day event jointly organised by the Union Ministry of Food Processing Industries (MOFPI) and state Department of Industries attracted several hundred producers and entrepreneurs from different parts of Bihar. "This is a humble effort to connect Bihar's producers and entrepreneurs with the international market so that they could achieve their full potential. Our Prime Minister Narendra Modi wants Indian food products in every plate of the world and our state has to play a big role in it," Union Food Processing Industries Minister Chirag Paswan said after inaugurating the meet.

Pointing out that Bihar was primarily an agrarian state, Chirag said the stakeholders at the event will discuss ways to improve the trade system further, especially when rail, road and air connectivity have vastly improved. The Union Minister appealed to the international buyers and entrepreneurs to invest in Bihar, which has a huge potential in the global food market. He promised to pull out all stops to ensure the ease of doing business for the investors.

Chirag said Bihar lagged when other states were developing because it suffered with contradictory governments at the Centre for 27 years. "The situation is different now and there is a 'double-engine government' (same ruling dispensation at the Centre and in the state) in Bihar. This will fulfill the development needs and take care of the challenges," Chirag added.

A stall set up by IITian Pasta Wala at the meet (ETV Bharat)

Speaking on the occasion, Bihar Industries Minister Nitish Mishra pointed out that Bihar was uniquely located as the gateway to the eastern parts of the country. "We are working to make it the growth engine of the east. It has several factors in its favour. It shares its borders with West Bengal, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal, has a huge market of its own, has a huge population and the resulting market, and has a good connectivity with other parts of the country," Mishra said.

He further asserted that Bihar was a victim of perception, despite having good roads, a single window system to grant all clearances for industries within a week, and having achieved much during the tenure of chief minister Nitish Kumar from 2005 to 2025.

Deputy chief minister Vijay Kumar Sinha, MOFPI additional secretary Minhaz Alam, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) chairman Abhishek Dev and several others were also present on the occasion. Most of the entrepreneurs and producers participating in the meet work in products related to rice, maize, honey, tea, snacks, fruits, vegetables, milk products among other things.

Rishabh Agarwal of Patliputra Farm Products at Daniyawan in Patna district specialises in rice varieties available in the state. "Bihar's rice had a particular sweetness which is proving to be very popular. I am supplying different varieties to different parts of the country, and am exploring opportunities to reach the foreign markets. I procure paddy directly from farmers, cutting out middlemen. This provides them better rates," Agarwal said.

Similarly, Smita Singh of Nalanda-based Anantjit Foods Limited, who is into producing canned fruits and vegetables under the banned name of Pitro said that she directly connects with farmers providing them a safety net in an era where prices of crops fluctuate madly. "I am promoting new cash crops in my region. The products of my company are used by hotels, restaurants, and people in other states. We face many challenges pertaining to raw material, finance, local market and dearth of skilled workers," Singh said. She added that the government should provide support and promotion to entrepreneurs.



Various meetings of stakeholders are being held during the meet to address various issues pertaining to food processing industries.

