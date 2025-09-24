ETV Bharat / state

7-Year-Old Student Dies After Eating 'Expired Cake' In Tamil Nadu's Ranipet

Ranipet: A 7-year-old boy died under mysterious circumstances at a private school near Kavanur in the Ranipet district of Tamil Nadu on Monday, prompting a police investigation.

According to police, they are probing all angles, including food poisoning as the cause of death. “The deceased, Mithun, a second-grade student and resident of Thamaraipakkam near Thimiri, had eaten lunch brought from home before returning to class and collapsed softly after,” they said.

Soon after the incident, school staff alerted the boy’s parents and rushed him to a nearby private hospital, where he was given first aid and later transferred to the Arcot Government Hospital. However, he was declared dead on arrival by the doctors.

“Upon receiving the information, a police team was immediately rushed to the scene. The body has been sent for a postmortem to determine the exact cause of death,” said an official. “An investigation is underway, including enquiries with the school administration, the child's family, and the bakery where the food was purchased.”