7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, Accused Held

A man allegedly raped a 7-year-old girl in Badaun of Uttar Pradesh. Based on a complaint, the police registered a case and arrested the accused.

Published : 1 hours ago

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Usihat town, they said. The police arrested the accused involved in the incident.

According to the police, the girl, the daughter of a businessman went to a shop. The accused called the girl inside the shop on the pretext of toffee and allegedly raped her.

The accused then further threatened the girl. Sources said that the accused was from another community.

The local businessmen then closed the market in protest and demanded action against the accused. A case has been registered against the accused.

Circle Officer (CO) Ujhani Shakti Singh said that a case was registered at Usaihat police station on the complaint of the victim's mother. An investigation into the incident has been initiated, Singh said.

Taking immediate action, the accused was arrested and further action will be taken according to law, he said.

