7-Year-Old Girl Raped In Uttar Pradesh's Badaun, Accused Held

Badaun (Uttar Pradesh): A seven-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Uttar Pradesh’s Badaun, the police said on Monday. The incident took place in Usihat town, they said. The police arrested the accused involved in the incident.

According to the police, the girl, the daughter of a businessman went to a shop. The accused called the girl inside the shop on the pretext of toffee and allegedly raped her.

The accused then further threatened the girl. Sources said that the accused was from another community.

The local businessmen then closed the market in protest and demanded action against the accused. A case has been registered against the accused.