ETV Bharat / state

7-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' During Wedding Celebration In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

The accused youth lured the minor girl with chocolates and took her to a nearby field, where he allegedly raped her.

7-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' During Wedding Celebration In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah
7-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' During Wedding Celebration In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah (Representational Image/ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Feb 12, 2025, 12:37 PM IST

Etawah: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Bakewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a wedding celebration at a guest house on Auraiya Road here. According to police, accused Ankur lured the minor girl with chocolates and took her to a nearby field, where he raped her.

When the girl went missing from the venue, her family members launched a frantic search. Later, the young girl was spotted returning from the field with Ankur, distressed and bleeding. People present at the spot immediately caught hold of the accused and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. After giving first aid, doctors referred her to Saifai Medical University and hospital due to severity of her injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh and Bakewar police station in-charge Bhupendra Singh Rathi have launched an investigation into the case.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. "The girl had come with her family to a wedding ceremony at a guest house in Bakewar area. As per the allegations, accused Ankur lured and raped her. We have registered an FIR on the basis of the family's complaint. The accused is currently in police custody. The girl has been sent to Saifai Medical University for treatment. Police and forensic team have been deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

A few days back, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cab driver at a hotel in Agra's Phase-II area. The accused cab driver took the girl to a hotel on the pretext of feeding her pizza. He then held her hostage for three hours and threatened her with dire consequences if she made a police complaint. While the survivor initially did not reveal anything, she narrated her ordeal before her parents, following which a complaint was lodged.

Read More

Minor Girl Raped By Cab Driver In Agra

Etawah: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Bakewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a wedding celebration at a guest house on Auraiya Road here. According to police, accused Ankur lured the minor girl with chocolates and took her to a nearby field, where he raped her.

When the girl went missing from the venue, her family members launched a frantic search. Later, the young girl was spotted returning from the field with Ankur, distressed and bleeding. People present at the spot immediately caught hold of the accused and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. After giving first aid, doctors referred her to Saifai Medical University and hospital due to severity of her injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh and Bakewar police station in-charge Bhupendra Singh Rathi have launched an investigation into the case.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. "The girl had come with her family to a wedding ceremony at a guest house in Bakewar area. As per the allegations, accused Ankur lured and raped her. We have registered an FIR on the basis of the family's complaint. The accused is currently in police custody. The girl has been sent to Saifai Medical University for treatment. Police and forensic team have been deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

A few days back, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cab driver at a hotel in Agra's Phase-II area. The accused cab driver took the girl to a hotel on the pretext of feeding her pizza. He then held her hostage for three hours and threatened her with dire consequences if she made a police complaint. While the survivor initially did not reveal anything, she narrated her ordeal before her parents, following which a complaint was lodged.

Read More

Minor Girl Raped By Cab Driver In Agra

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

ETAWAH NEWSGIRL RAPED IN UPUTTAR PRADESH NEWSMINOR GIRL RAPED IN ETAWAH

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

Disko Valley In Ladakh Where Bikers Explore Adventure & Artists Colourfully Sculpt The Land

Exclusive | First Rocket To Lift-off From Kulasekarapatnam Spaceport In 2 Yrs, Says ISRO Chairman Narayanan

Government’s New Tax Policy To Benefit 1 Crore More People, Experts Expect Economic Boost

Union Budget 2025-26: With View To Revive Domestic Economy, Allocation For MEA Trimmed Down

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.