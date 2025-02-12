7-Year-Old Girl 'Raped' During Wedding Celebration In Uttar Pradesh's Etawah

Etawah: A 21-year-old youth has been arrested on charges of sexually assaulting a 7-year-old girl in Bakewar area of Uttar Pradesh's Etawah on Tuesday.

The incident took place during a wedding celebration at a guest house on Auraiya Road here. According to police, accused Ankur lured the minor girl with chocolates and took her to a nearby field, where he raped her.

When the girl went missing from the venue, her family members launched a frantic search. Later, the young girl was spotted returning from the field with Ankur, distressed and bleeding. People present at the spot immediately caught hold of the accused and alerted the police.

Meanwhile, the girl was rushed to the district hospital for treatment. After giving first aid, doctors referred her to Saifai Medical University and hospital due to severity of her injuries.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) Satyapal Singh and Bakewar police station in-charge Bhupendra Singh Rathi have launched an investigation into the case.

Etawah Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Sanjay Kumar Verma assured that strict action would be taken against the accused. "The girl had come with her family to a wedding ceremony at a guest house in Bakewar area. As per the allegations, accused Ankur lured and raped her. We have registered an FIR on the basis of the family's complaint. The accused is currently in police custody. The girl has been sent to Saifai Medical University for treatment. Police and forensic team have been deployed to gather evidence from the crime scene. Strict action will be taken against the accused."

A few days back, a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a cab driver at a hotel in Agra's Phase-II area. The accused cab driver took the girl to a hotel on the pretext of feeding her pizza. He then held her hostage for three hours and threatened her with dire consequences if she made a police complaint. While the survivor initially did not reveal anything, she narrated her ordeal before her parents, following which a complaint was lodged.

