7-Year-Old Girl Found Murdered On Rooftop In Rajasthan's Jaipur; Father's Colleague Nabbed

Jaipur: In a tragic incident, a seven-year-old girl was found murdered on the roof of her rented house in the Pratap Nagar Police Station limits of Jaipur on Monday night, police said.

The accused, the girl's father's colleague has been taken into custody. Police suspect the girl to be raped.

According to DCP East Tejaswini Gautam, information about the missing seven-year-old girl was received at Pratap Nagar police station at around 6:15 pm on Monday evening. The police took immediate action and started searching for the girl.

The girl's body was recovered on the roof of her rented house after extensive search. FSL and MIU teams inspected the spot and collected evidence. The body was then taken to the hospital mortuary.

The police acted swiftly and took the accused into custody. Additional Police Commissioner Crime Kunwar Rashtradeep, DCP East Tejaswini Gautam, ACP Sanganer, Additional DCP and other top police officials reached the spot.

According to police officials, a preliminary investigation revealed that the accused and the deceased's father worked at the same dhaba. When the girl started screaming, the accused strangled her to death with a towel. The police said that further investigation is underway adding they are exploring every angle in the case.