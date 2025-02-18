7 Students, Principal Removed Over Rigging In Telangana School

Chennur, Mancherial: An incident of alleged brutality has come to light at Mahatma Jyotibaphule Gurukulam in Chennur of Mancherial district of Telangana. The video was later posted on social media, triggering outrage among parents and authorities.

Following a complaint from the victim's family, authorities took action against the accused and the school principal. According to the victim’s parents, Manoj Goud, a resident of Naspur Colony, who is a Class 10 student at the Gurukulam, travelled to Kagaznagar with his parents to appear for the Navodaya exam on February 8. Upon his return, he was reluctant to attend school on February 9, but his parents convinced him.

On Sunday, Manoj, who allegedly appeared in distress, called his father, urging him to come to the school immediately. When his parents arrived, he revealed that seven fellow students had been bullying and harassing him, forcing him to wash their feet, fetch water, and hand over money on demand. He alleged that they even threatened to kill him if he refused.

Group attack caught on camera

Manoj further recounted that on February 6, at 10 pm, the same group of students allegedly assaulted him for questioning why he had to cater to their demands, despite having joined the school at the same time as them in Class 5. The attack was recorded on video and circulated on social media.

Action taken against students, principal

When Manoj’s parents approached the school on Monday, they confronted Principal Prakash Rao, demanding to know why no action had been taken against the attackers. The principal responded that the students had been reprimanded and that he had informed higher authorities.

Taking the matter seriously, the authorities suspended all seven students on Monday evening. Additionally, the school principal was relieved of his duties for failing to prevent or address the incident adequately.