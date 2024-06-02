7 Pilgrims Including 3 Children Die in Boat Capsize in Madhya Pradesh River

Sheopur: Seven people including three children died when a boat they were travelling sank in a river in Madhya Pradesh's Sheopur. The district administration confirmed deaths of seven people, refuting reports of death of eight people in the accident.

The accident occurred in Saroda village which comes under the ambit of Manpur police station area of ​​​​Sheopur district. Earlier, a boat full of 11 devotees, who were going in a boat in Seep river, met with the accident after a strong current in the middle of the river hit them. The boat lost its balance and overturned. Four people, including a woman, somehow saved their lives by swimming to the bank of the river.

Soon, police and SDRF team reached the spot and started the rescue operation. The rescuers fished out all seven bodies. All these deceased people were residents of Nanavat and Bijarpur. According to the information, 11 people were in the boat at the time of the accident. The bodies of seven of these people were taken out after a four-hour rescue operation. While four people came out by swimming. Two innocent children and their parents were among seven who died in this accident.

The victims were returning from Chaturbhuj temple of Rajasthan and crossing the river to meet their relatives. All 11 people sat in the boat, as they were driving the boat themselves. After advancing a little distance, a gust of wind came due to which the boat swayed. Seeing this, all the devotees got scared and after some time the boat overturned, resulting in the drowning of people in the river.

During the rescue operation that lasted for four to six hours, the SDRF team recovered all the bodies one by one from the river. The administration has released the names of all the deceased.

Chief Minister Mohan Yadav condoled deaths. He wrote on his X handle, "The untimely demise of many people in the accident caused by the boat capsize in the Seep river of Sheopur caused me extreme pain. The SDRF team reached the spot and started relief and rescue work, but unfortunately seven people could not be saved. In this hour of grief, our sympathies are with the bereaved families. The government has given instructions to provide assistance of Rs 4 lakh each to the families of the deceased."