7 More Arrested In Manipur For Arson At Legislators' Residences

Security personnel during a search operation in the fringe and vulnerable areas of hill and valley districts of Manipur - File Image ( PTI )

Imphal: Manipur Police arrested seven more people for causing damage and engaging in arson at the residences of legislators in Imphal Valley on November 16, an official statement said on Sunday.

The arrests were made in the last two days.

From Kakching district police arrested three persons on Friday, the police statement said.

From Imphal West district police arrested four persons on Saturday, it said.