7-Month-Old Daughter Of Homeless Couple Abducted, Raped In Kolkata; Accused Held

Kolkata: A seven-month-old daughter of a homeless couple was allegedly raped after being kidnapped last week in Kolkata's Burtolla, police said. The incident, which came nearly four months after the RG Kar rape case, evoked an outcry in the area.

The incident came to light after a person called the Burtolla police station to report that a toddler was crying alone profusely on the footpath outside his house.

Kolkata Police's detective head Rupesh Kumar said the girl, who used to stay with her parents at the pavement, went missing a few days ago. He further said based on CCTV footage, an accused was arrested from Jhargram.

"We have collected circumstantial evidence during the investigation. In addition, we have carefully examined the CCTV footage of the road. A man named Rajiv Ghosh has been identified through this CCTV footage. He has been arrested and brought to Kolkata from Jhargram. We are interrogating him to find out if others are also involved in this incident," Kumar said.

Police said soon after recovering the toddler, she was taken to the RG Kar Medical College and Hospital where doctors were shocked to see the injury marks near her private parts. There were several scratch marks on her body as well, indicating sexual molestation.

"Initial investigation revealed that the baby was picked up from the footpath, and taken somewhere and raped. After the crime was committed, she was dropped again," the police official said.