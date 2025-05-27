7 Members Of Uttarakhand Family Found Dead In Haryana's Panchkula, Police Suspect Suicide

Panchkula: Seven members of a family from Dehradun in Uttarakhand died by suspected suicide in Sector 27 of Haryana's Panchkula on Monday night, police said.

The family had allegedly consumed poison in what the police suspect to be a case of collective suicide driven by financial distress. Six members of the family were found unconscious inside a car parked outside a house, while another member was seen coming out of the house in distress.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Panchkula, Himadri Kaushik, said, "We received information that six people have been brought to Ojas Hospital. When we reached here, we found out that they were all dead. Another person was brought to the Civil Hospital, Sector 6; he has also been declared dead. Prima facie, it looks like a case of suicide. All the investigating officers are at the spot...All of the deceased are family members..."

Locals in the vicinity were the first to notice the family inside a parked vehicle, appearing unwell and struggling. Alarmed by the scene, they immediately informed the police. Responding to the call, the police arrived at the location and forcibly opened the car doors in an attempt to rescue the unconscious family members. The victims were rushed to both a private and a civil hospital in the area, but medical personnel declared all seven individuals dead upon arrival.

Following the incident, the bodies were moved to a private hospital in Panchkula for post-mortem examinations. "Our forensic team has reached the spot. They are collecting all the evidence from the crime scene and will analyse it scientifically," the police officer added.

Preliminary investigation by police revealed that the family is originally from Uttarakhand and was living in a rented house in Panchkula for a long time. A suicide note was also found inside the car. The note, reportedly written by the head of the family, cited overwhelming financial debt and pressure as the main reasons for the tragic decision.

Sources revealed that Praveen Mittal and his family had been struggling with heavy debts for some time, which may have driven them to this extreme act. Authorities are now working to confirm all details surrounding the incident and are also contacting extended family members to assist with the investigation and last rites.

Suicide is not a solution: If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 9152987821, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.