7 Killed As Car Rams Into Trailer Truck In Gujarat's Sabarkantha

Sabarkantha (Gujarat): Seven people were killed, and one was grievously injured when a speeding car rammed into a trailer truck on the Ahmedabad Udaipur National Highway near Himatnagar in Gujarat's Sabarkantha district early Wednesday morning. According to Superintendent of Police Vijay Patel, Seven car occupants were killed in the accident.

The car was carrying several persons from Shamlaji to Ahmedabad when it hit the trailer from behind while it was going ahead on a national highway, according to a Himatnagar police official.

The Toyota Innova car was smashed into pieces in the impact of the collision. Seven of the eight passengers including a woman died on the spot. The injured person is undergoing treatment at the Civil Hospital in Ahmedabad. All the deceased in the car are said to be residents of Ahmedabad.

Following the accident, a police convoy of Himmatnagar Rural Deputy Superintendent of Police rushed to the spot. The fire and rescue forces were called in and cut open the car to get the bodies out. The bodies of the deceased were moved to the Civil Hospital for postmortem. An investigation has been initiated by the police into the incident. The accident had caused congestion in traffic on the busy highway for hours. (With agency inputs)