7 July 2008: When Amarnath Land Row Forced CM Azad To Resign, Polarised Jammu and Kashmir Politics

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir): A yearly calendar of Jammu and Kashmir is dotted by many eventful and historical dates which have changed Kashmir’s dicey politics for bad or worse; buried the reputations of many stalwart politicians and left them tainted in public life.

July 7, 2008 was one of such date in Kashmir's controversial politics that left a veteran former Congress leader Ghulam Nabi Azad to resign from Chief Ministership over the Amarnath land row. Peoples Democratic Party which was in alliance with the Congress pulled out of the coalition government, five months before Azad could have completed his three-year term as CM.

The six-year coalition government between PDP and Congress was formed in 2002 with a majority of 44 legislators. PDP had 18 MLAs while Congress had 21. The rest of the support was provided by the independents and two CPM legislators. The Opposition National Conference had 24 members in the House. The erstwhile Jammu and Kashmir state Assembly then had 87 elected. Post delimitation after the abrogation of Article 370, the number of Assembly seats have been increased to 90.

As per the coalition dharma, PDP founder late Mufti Sayeed headed the government for the first three years (from 2002-2005) and Azad - the latter three years (2005-2008).

The trigger for the PDP’s pullout became Amarnath land row. The row erupted on May 26 in 2008 after the government allotted 40 hectares of forest land in Baltal in Sonmarg in Ganderbal district to Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB). The Shrine Board runs the trust that manages the annual Amarnath Yatra.

The transfer of the land had triggered massive public unrest in the Kashmir valley. Azad had cancelled the land transfer but not before Kashmir had erupted into a protest wave which lasted for weeks. In Jammu, a counter-agitation was launched against the cancellation order.

National Conference vice president Omar Abdullah, who had lost the 2002 assembly elections against Qazi Afzal from Ganderbal, had then said: “Withdrawing from the government does not absolve the PDP of its mistakes. It was PDP ministers Muzaffar Baig and Qazi Afzal who had cleared the land deal.”

Afzal, who died a few years ago, was the forest minister under whose watch the forest land was transferred to the shrine board. His house in Ganderbal was torched by a mob as he bore the brunt of being the forest minister.

Reminiscing about the turn of events that happened on June 7, 2008, Congress Working Committee member Ghulam Ahmad Mir said that Azad was forced to resign on the floor of the House before the floor test. Mir, who was then a legislator, said that the then Governor N N Vohra had summoned a day’s session of assembly for the floor test in which Azad had to prove his majority, but he withdrew the confidence motion which was to be put to vote to prove his support in the house.

"The PDP’s withdrawal of support to Congress on June 29 in 2008 was its historic blunder as it ended a secular government and set the stage for communal politics, which ultimately led BJP to win 25 seats in Jammu in 2014," Mir told ETV Bharat.

PDP and BJP formed the government in 2014 but the government lasted for only over three years after BJP withdrew its support to Mehbooba Mufti, who was the Chief Minister.