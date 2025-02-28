ETV Bharat / state

7 Friends Return From Canada, Invest Several Lakhs Of Rupees, Provide Hundreds Of Jobs In Punjab's Bathinda

Bathinda: A group of seven friends who once left Punjab for Canada have returned to start businesses that now employ over 600 local youth. The friends have invested several lakhs of rupees to build a water park, gaming zone, and marriage palace in the dunes of Lehra Sondha village near Bathinda.

Originally from the Mansa district, these entrepreneurs previously worked as contractors at the Manawali thermal plant before seeking opportunities in Canada.

Hardeep Singh, one of the returnees, explained their journey during an interview with ETV Bharat. He and his friends - Sukhpal Singh, Resham Singh, Baljinder Singh, and Jagjit Singh - had taken construction contracts at the Talwandi Sabo Thermal Plant under the Vedanta Group. After saving money from this work, they considered investing in Canada, where two other friends, Amandeep Singh and Davinder Singh, were already living.

"We got an opportunity to work at a water park in Vancouver. We not only worked there but also understood the business in detail and thought about doing the same thing ourselves," Hardeep said.

Their Canadian plans were interrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic, forcing them to return to Punjab. After a change in the state government, they decided to start their business locally instead.