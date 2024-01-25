7-foot sword weighing 80 kg from Maharashtra offered to Ram Lalla in Ayodhya

Ayodhya: A plethora of gifts have been presented to Lord Ram Lalla in Ayodhya before and even after Pran Pratishtha in January. The latest addition comes from devotees of Maharashtra who have presented a giant 7 feet 3 inches long sword weighing 80 kilograms to Ram Lalla residing in Balak Ram temple.

"I have come from Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra and I am a collector of historical weapons. I have held exhibitions of my weapons at many places. Today I brought a Khadag (sword) similar to the Nandak Khadag (sword of Lord Vishnu) to dedicate it to Lord Ram. The special feature of this sword is that it weighs 80 kg and is 7 feet 3 inches long," Nilesh Arun Sakat, one of the devotees who had come with the sword was quoted on ANI as saying.

"If you will look closely, you will find that the Khadak has been made with a dedication to Lord Vishnu Narayan and all his ' Dashavatara' have been incorporated into this. The blade of the sword is made of steel and the handle is made of brass with a gold covering on it," Nilesh added.

Dashavatara refers to the ten avatars of Lord Vishnu, the Hindu god of preservation. The word Dashavatara derives from dasa, meaning 'ten', and avatar (avatar), meaning 'descent'. Thus, Vishnu is said to descend in the form of an avatar to restore cosmic order.

These avatars have played a major role in shaping human evolution through the centuries. God Vishnu incarnated on Earth from time to time to eradicate evil forces, restore the dharma, and liberate the worthy ones or devotees from the cycle of births and deaths.

The fever of Ayodhya's Ram Mandir is taking no hold as lakhs of devotees are turning up daily for a darshan of Ram Lalla. Devotees of all ages have been witnessed chanting "Jai Shri Ram '' on the streets of Ayodhya despite severe cold coupled with fog.

The consecration of Shri Ram Lalla has significantly boosted the number of visitors, turning Ayodhya into a focal point of pilgrimage. Over 5 lakh people embraced the opportunity for darshan on the first day after the Pran Pratishtha. The huge influx of devotees was witnessed on January 25 as well. Praveen Kumar, IG, Ayodhya Range, informed that there are two queues and each is 1 kilometer long.