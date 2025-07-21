ETV Bharat / state

7 Earthquakes In 49 Days: Are Uttarakhand’s Mountains Turning Into Death Traps?

Dehradun: As monsoon rains continue to batter the ecologically fragile hills of Uttarakhand, a new danger is cropping up from beneath the earth. A series of minor earthquakes—six in number this year—appearing harmless on the surface, are gradually weakening the already rain-soaked slopes.

The frequent landslides posed a threat to the lives of people residing on the edge of mountains and hills. Seismic activities in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh, ranging between 2.5 and 3.3 on the Richter scale, have alarmed experts in recent weeks.

Despite a general tendency to dismiss these quakes as insignificant, experts warn they are a matter of serious concern, especially during relentless monsoon rains.

“Even earthquakes of one magnitude or less can destabilise saturated mountain slopes,” said SC Videshwaran, senior scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun.

He sounded cautious about Garhwal, where the rains have soaked the hills. According to him, even a small quake can lead to a full-blown landslide or avalanche.

Combination of water, weak rock, and tremors

Experts said that during monsoon, mountains turn fragile when rainwater seeps into the cracks of the mountains. Wadia Institute detected over 45 landslides in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts in just the past 45 days, followed by tremors that struck several areas.

Uttarakhand sees frequent earthquakes in June–July

June 1: 2.7 magnitude quake near Dehradun

June 23: 2.5 magnitude in Uttarkashi & Chakrata

June 28: 2.8 magnitude in Uttarkashi