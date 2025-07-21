7 Earthquakes In 49 Days: Are Uttarakhand’s Mountains Turning Into Death Traps?

Dehradun: As monsoon rains continue to batter the ecologically fragile hills of Uttarakhand, a new danger is cropping up from beneath the earth. A series of minor earthquakes—six in number this year—appearing harmless on the surface, are gradually weakening the already rain-soaked slopes.
The frequent landslides posed a threat to the lives of people residing on the edge of mountains and hills. Seismic activities in Chamoli, Uttarkashi, Rudraprayag, and Pithoragarh, ranging between 2.5 and 3.3 on the Richter scale, have alarmed experts in recent weeks.
Despite a general tendency to dismiss these quakes as insignificant, experts warn they are a matter of serious concern, especially during relentless monsoon rains.
“Even earthquakes of one magnitude or less can destabilise saturated mountain slopes,” said SC Videshwaran, senior scientist at the Wadia Institute of Himalayan Geology in Dehradun.
He sounded cautious about Garhwal, where the rains have soaked the hills. According to him, even a small quake can lead to a full-blown landslide or avalanche.
Combination of water, weak rock, and tremors
Experts said that during monsoon, mountains turn fragile when rainwater seeps into the cracks of the mountains. Wadia Institute detected over 45 landslides in Uttarkashi, Chamoli, and Rudraprayag districts in just the past 45 days, followed by tremors that struck several areas.
Uttarakhand sees frequent earthquakes in June–July
June 1: 2.7 magnitude quake near Dehradun
June 23: 2.5 magnitude in Uttarkashi & Chakrata
June 28: 2.8 magnitude in Uttarkashi
July 4: 3.0 magnitude near Kotdwar
July 8–9: Back-to-back quakes of 3.2 and 3.3 in Uttarkashi
July 19 : A 3.3 magnitude jolted Chamoli at midnight, forcing people to flee homes
In all these cases, the quakes were mild, but when combined with heavy rainfall, they’ve destabilised hillsides, blocked roads, and in some cases, caused fatalities.
Mountains on the edge
Videshwaran, who is engaged in the study of the earthquake-landslide connection in real-time, said the pattern is becoming obvious. "Landslides are consistently occurring in zones hit by recent tremors," he added.
According to Naresh, another geologist from the Wadia Institute, the tremors might be the prelude of something bigger. “We can’t say definitively that the recent landslides were caused by earthquakes, but the pattern is disturbing,” he said.
He continued, “A buildup of small tremors is often a signal that a major earthquake could strike shortly.” He requested the government to assess the structural safety of all buildings over 30–40 years old and ensure that new construction is earthquake-resistant—especially in landslide-prone areas of the Himalayas.
Lives lost, roads blocked
According to estimates, the toll on local communities has been alarming. In Uttarkashi, several lives have been lost due to landslides, and critical roadways connecting villages have been severed by falling debris. In Rudraprayag, remote habitations remain vulnerable as landslides hit areas closer to highways and homes.
The soil of the mountains is getting more fragile. Scientists have raised an alarm as the ground beneath Uttarakhand is no longer safe. With the monsoon still in full swing and seismic formations continuing to hit the Himalayan foothills, none can rule out the possibility of a big jolt coming, experts said.
