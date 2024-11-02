ETV Bharat / state

Seven die, Five Critical After Van Rams Truck In Sundargarh

A van with the members of a Kirtan team returning from a spiritual programme rammed a truck from the rear side due to heavy fog.

Locals at the fatal spot
Locals at the fatal spot (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Rourkela (Sundergarh): A major road accident under the Hemgiri Police Station area in the Sundargarh district of Chhattisgarh on Saturday midnight claimed seven and left five injured. The police sent the bodies of the deceased for autopsy while the injured were undergoing treatment at a hospital where their condition was stated to be critical.

A van with the members of a Kirtan team who were returning from a spiritual programme rammed a truck from the rear side due to low visibility caused by a thick layer of fog, leading to the tragedy.

According to the information from a local police officer, the fatalities took place in Gaikanapalli in the middle of the night and the locals rushed to the spot hearing the collision to rescue the trapped passengers. The administration was informed soon after which dispatched a police team. Seven of the critically injured passengers were declared dead upon arrival by doctors. The exact reason for the accident is not yet confirmed and police are digging deeper to unearth it.

The mangled van after the accident
The mangled van after the accident (ETV Bharat)

Meanwhile, the damaged vehicles have been seized. The incident has sent shockwaves in the locality.

In a separated by similar turn of fate, a car carrying eight people of a family turned turtle on a national highway in Hathras of Uttar Pradesh on Friday afternoon, killing five including two children and injuring the rest. According to police, all the eight in the car were Agra residents and on their way back home from a trip to Bulandshahr.

Gaurang Agrawal (10), Nitai Agrawal (5), Chetan Agrawal (1), Sonam Agrawal (40) and Ruby Agrawal (38) died in the accident, Hathras Additional Superintendent of Police Ashok Kumar Singh said. All injured persons Saurabh Agrawal (40), Dhanvi Agrawal (14) and Anuj Agrawal (42) have been sent to Agra for treatment.

Anuj Kumar Agarwal, a resident of Natrajpuram Colony of Kamala Nagar police station area, runs a hardware shop on Sikandra-Bodla Road. Younger brother Saurabh Agarwal works in a bank in Noida. He lives with his family in Sector 66 of Noida. Saurabh Agarwal came to Agra with his family on Diwali. The family took a bath in the Ganges the next morning, visited Belon Wali Mata and were returning when the accident happened.

TAGGED:

