7 Dead, 9 Missing In Series Of Road Accidents Across Uttarakhand On June 26

Dehradun: On June 26, four separate road accidents took place one after the other in Uttarakhand. In these accidents, seven people lost their lives while many are still reported to be missing. The biggest accident happened in the morning in the Rudraprayag district of Uttarakhand, where the bus fell into the river. Three people died in this accident. Many are also seriously injured. Apart from this, nine people are reported to be missing, for whom the search operation is going on.

Government officials were receiving updates of the Rudraprayag bus accident when another frightening news came. Just after the Rudraprayag bus accident, a car was reported to have fallen into a deep ditch in the Chakrata area of ​​​​Dehradun district. Three people died in this accident, too. While the police were still engaged in the rescue of the Rudraprayag bus accident, news of another accident came. In Rudraprayag itself, the car of the manager of the District Cooperative Bank suddenly fell into a 200-metre deep ditch. The bank manager died in this accident.

The whole of Uttarakhand had not yet recovered from the grief of the Dehradun and Rudraprayag bus accident when big news came from Mussoorie in Dehradun district. A car carrying tourists from Delhi suddenly caught fire near Galogi Dhar on the Dehradun-Mussoorie road. However, the tourists got out of the car in time, which saved their lives. If there had been even a slight delay, a major mishap could have happened with the tourists in the car. The fire brigade team reached the spot and controlled the fire in the car.

Even before the Rudraprayag bus accident of June 26, many bus accidents have happened in this travel season. Let's take a look at them.

Bus brake failure: On June 23, the brakes of the bus failed on the Rishikesh Badrinath National Highway. There were about 30 people in the bus. Due to brake failure, the bus went out of control and overturned in the middle of the road. It was a matter of good fortune that there was no loss of life in this accident. However, some people suffered minor injuries.

Uttarkashi bus accident: A similar accident happened on May 23 in Uttarkashi, Uttarakhand. A bus carrying 41 pilgrims to Gangotri and Yamunotri Dham suddenly collided with a barrier and overturned. This bus was full of passengers from Madhya Pradesh. Many people were also injured in this accident. A ten-year-old girl suffered serious injuries and had to be referred to Dehradun. Investigation revealed that the driver of the bus was driving after drinking alcohol.

After the Rudraprayag bus accident, Chief Minister Dhami instructed the officials to improve the fitness of vehicles running in the mountains, and no one should drive the vehicle carelessly. By the way, the Transport Department claims that they are continuously taking action in such cases, but the accidents are also not stopping.

