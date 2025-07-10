ETV Bharat / state

UP STF Gets Seven Day Remand Of Changur Baba, Associate

Changur Baba and his associate Ritu are accused of running a conversion gang with foreign funds.

A court in Lucknow granted the STF seven days remand of Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba and his close associate Ritu Rohra alias Nasreen
File photo of Changur Baba and Ritu in STF custody (ETV Bharat)
Lucknow: A court in Lucknow granted the STF seven days remand of Jamaluddin alias Changur Baba and his close associate Ritu Rohra alias Nasreen.

Jamaluddin and Ritu were arrested for running a religious conversion gang and amassing huge wealth with foreign funding. The STF will question both of them during the remand period.

STF Chief Amitabh Yash said Jamaluddin and his associate Ritu will be questioned on several aspects. It is alleged that the two converted around 1,500 women and information on them will be gathered from the accused. He said Jamaluddin spent copious sums for the work he had been carrying out.

"Every effort will be made to gather information on the source of funds and whether more people are involved in the gang. Both will be questioned about the entire syndicate and network. Along with this, information will also be sought on illegal property acquired by the accused," Yash said.

STF investigation has revealed that Jamaluddin used to organize Urs every year at Chand Aaliya Darbar in Madhupur village of Balrampur. People from abroad also used to attend the event. It is alleged that the accused had converted complainants Naveen and Neetu's minor daughter in Dubai. STF will also inquire into the case. ED, which has started investigation into the case, had sought a copy of the FIR from the police.

