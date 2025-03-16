7 Associates Of Amritpal Singh To Be Brought To Punjab; Govt Not To Extend NSA

Amritsar: Seven associates of MP from Khadoor Sahib, Amritpal Singh, will soon be brought from Dibrugarh Jail to Punjab for legal proceedings as the state government has decided not to extend the duration of the National Security Act (NSA) for them.

Presently Amritpal and his associates are lodged in Dibrugarh Jail following arrest in April 2023. They have been accused of being involved in an attack on Ajnala police station.

DIG Border Range Amritsar Satinder Singh said "When the Ajnala police station was attacked, a case was registered. Charges under NSA was imposed on 10 people. We are taking the investigation forward. We will take action against seven accused in case number 39 and bring them to Punjab from Dibrugarh jail. They will be presented in the Ajnala court."

The NSA imposed on the seven associates is expiring on March 19 and the Punjab government has decided not to extend it. They are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwal, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh alias Guri Aujla and Harjit Singh alias Chacha Kulwant Roke, who is Amritpal's uncle.

It has been learnt that Amritpal and his accomplice Pappalpreet Singh will remain in Dibrugarh Jail as the next hearing of their case in the Punjab and Haryana High Court is scheduled on March 22.

In 2023, a mob of 200-250 people led by Amritpal attacked the Ajnala police station to free one of their colleagues from custody. After this, police had registered case under NSA on 10 people and sent them to Dibrugarh Jail.