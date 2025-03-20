7 Amritpal Aides To Be Shifted From Assam Jail To Punjab

Dibrugarh: Seven aides of pro-Khalistan leader Amritpal Singh would be shifted to Punjab from Dibrugarh jail in Assam where they are lodged now. Modalities for the smooth passage of those inmates are nearing completion with Punjab police finalising the remand procedure.

A 25-member Punjab police team, stationed at Dibrugarh since Monday, has almost completed the paperwork at the central Jail as well as the court to shift the seven pro-Khalistani activists to Punjab.

Although there is no confirmation on when these pro-Khalistani inmates will be taken to Punjab, it is learnt that the Punjab police team will make all arrangements to take them to Punjab in a day or two. (ETV Bharat)

The Punjab police have applied for transit remand after conducting medical examinations of the inmates at the Assam Medical College and producing them before a judicial court in Dibrugarh on Wednesday.

At present, they have been kept at Dibrugarh Sadar police station. Although there is no confirmation on when these pro-Khalistani inmates will be taken to Punjab, it is learnt that the Punjab police team will make all arrangements to take them to Punjab in a day or two.

They are Basant Singh, Bhagwant Singh alias Pradhan Mantri Bajeke, Gurmeet Singh Bukkanwal, Daljit Singh Kalsi, Gurinderpal Singh alias Guri Aujla and Harjit Singh alias Chacha Kulwant Roke, who is Amritpal's uncle.

The move came after the Punjab government decided not to extend the NSA to the associates of the Khadoor Sahib MP. Meanwhile, no decision has been taken on Amritpal Singh and two of his other associates so far.

In such a situation, Amritpal Singh and two of his other associates will have to spend their days at the centre Jail in Dibrugarh. Notably, the Waris Punjab De Chief and nine of his associates were kept in Dibrugarh Central Jail since April 2023. They were arrested in April 2023 for their alleged involvement in the Ajnala police station attack in February same year.