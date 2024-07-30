ETV Bharat / state

7 Accidents In 13 Days, Coaches Becoming Coffins: Lalu Slams Centre After Jharkhand Train Mishap

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jul 30, 2024, 4:16 PM IST

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav said the Howrah-Mumbai Mail derailment is the seventh accident in the last 13 days. He criticised the Centre for ignoring the basic steps for ensuring passengers' safety.

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Centre over recent train accidents and alleged that the safety of the passengers is being ignored.

He expressed his grief and concern over the derailment of 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail in Jharkhand that led to two deaths and injured more than 20 people. Raising questions on security, Yadav said it is a matter of grave concern that seven train accidents have happened in the last 13 days.

Taking to his X handle, the RJD supremo alleged that the Centre is not taking care of the basic steps for ensuring passengers' safety and the railway coaches have becoming moving coffins. Taking a dig at the Indian Railways, he said that the situation has gone to such an extent that before boarding a train, passengers pray to God saying this should not be their last journey.

"7 train accidents in 13 days! Regular train accidents are a matter of great concern. The government is not even taking basic steps to ensure safety in trains. Indian Railways has become so unsafe that before boarding the trains, passengers pray that this journey should not be their last journey. Railway coaches today have become moving coffins," he tweeted.

Earlier, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee had questioned Centre as to when this "unending procession of deaths and injury on railway tracks" and the series of nightmares every week will end. She asked as to how long people would have to tolerate this.

The Chhattisgarh deputy CM Arun Sao has argued that there has been a decrease in the number of train accidents during Prime Minister Narendra Modi's tenure.

The accident occurred at around 4:30 am in Poto Beda village between Badabamboo and Rajkharsawan railway stations of Jharkhand's Chakradharpur division. Railway officials have said that a goods train derailed and collided with the Howrah-Mumbai Mail passing from the opposite direction. Rescue operations are on and a probe has been launched to determine the cause of the accident.

