7 Accidents In 13 Days, Coaches Becoming Coffins: Lalu Slams Centre After Jharkhand Train Mishap

Patna: RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Tuesday slammed the Centre over recent train accidents and alleged that the safety of the passengers is being ignored.

He expressed his grief and concern over the derailment of 18 coaches of Howrah-Mumbai Mail in Jharkhand that led to two deaths and injured more than 20 people. Raising questions on security, Yadav said it is a matter of grave concern that seven train accidents have happened in the last 13 days.

Taking to his X handle, the RJD supremo alleged that the Centre is not taking care of the basic steps for ensuring passengers' safety and the railway coaches have becoming moving coffins. Taking a dig at the Indian Railways, he said that the situation has gone to such an extent that before boarding a train, passengers pray to God saying this should not be their last journey.

"7 train accidents in 13 days! Regular train accidents are a matter of great concern. The government is not even taking basic steps to ensure safety in trains. Indian Railways has become so unsafe that before boarding the trains, passengers pray that this journey should not be their last journey. Railway coaches today have become moving coffins," he tweeted.