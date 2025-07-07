69 Years Later, BHU Restores Dalai Lama's Lost Degree With A Second Copy

Varanasi: In a gesture marked with symbolism and reverence, Banaras Hindu University (BHU) has once again conferred the prestigious Doctor of Letters (DLitt) degree upon the Dalai Lama, 69 years after it honoured the Tibetan spiritual leader similarly in 1956.

On the occasion of his 90th birthday, a fresh copy of the honorary degree, lost during the Tibetan uprising, was presented to the Dalai Lama on Sunday. The BHU’s acting vice-chancellor professor Sanjay Kumar handed over the degree to the Joint Registrar of the Tibetan Institute. This new copy of the degree will find its place at the Tibetan Museum in Dharamshala.

The degree lost during China crackdown

The Dalai Lama, who received the original honorary degree in 1956 when Tibet was free from Chinese rule. He had made an escape from his homeland in 1959, facing Chinese action.

In the chaos that ensued, the degree, along with many of his belongings, was left behind in Tibet. Later, a photograph of the original BHU degree was displayed at the museum maintained by the Dalai Lama Trust in Dharamshala. The absence of the actual document left a void in the hearts of the Tibetan leaders' followers.

The general secretary of the Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies upon noticing the photograph asked about the original. He came to know that the degree was in Tibet. Soon he reached out to BHU with a request for the second copy.

Much-awaited restoration

After receiving the request, the BHU initiated the process of retrieving old records and issuing a duplicate of the degree. After verification and necessary formalities, the university authorities agreed to reissue the honorary title, a rare move after nearly seven decades.

The duplicate copy of the DLitt. (ETV Bharat)

Sunita Chandra, registrar of the Central Higher Tibetan Institute, said, "We saw in Dharamshala that all the belongings of Dalai Lama have been preserved at the museum established by the Dalai Lama Trust. Only a photograph of his deleted degree given by BHU was available, the original degree was not available."

On Sunday, marking the Dalai Lama’s 90th birthday, the second copy of the D Litt degree was formally handed over. It now holds a place of honor in the Tibetan Museum, where it can be viewed by devotees, scholars, and visitors from around the world.

A champion of compassion and courage

Born in 1935, the 14th Dalai Lama is the spiritual head of Tibetan Buddhism and one of the foremost voices of peace in the world. After escaping from Tibet in 1959, he has since made Dharamshala his home. In Himachal Pradesh capital, he established the Tibetan government-in-exile and became a global leader of nonviolence, compassion, and resilience.

His teachings continue to inspire millions, cutting across boundaries of religion, culture, and nationality. The reissuance of this honorary degree, more than a symbolic gesture, reaffirms India’s longstanding cultural and spiritual bond with Tibet.