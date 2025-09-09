67 Pakistani Prisoners Repatriated Through Attari-Wagah Border
Karachi resident Mohammad Rizwan, who has been released after 11 years, said he was only 16 years old when he mistakenly crossed over to India.
September 9, 2025
Amritsar: About 67 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen and civilians who mistakenly sneaked into the Indian side, were released by the Indian government on Tuesday and were repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.
Karachi resident Mohammad Rizwan, one of those released, thanked the Indian authorities."I am very happy today that I have finally been released. I was only 16 years old when I mistakenly crossed the Indian border while fishing. Now I am 27, and ready to return home after spending many precious years of my life in an Indian jail. There were 15 inmates, of whom two died during their internment. Their bodies were sent to Pakistan. Six inmates, including me, were released while seven remain in jail. I appeal to the governments to release them," he added.
Another prisoner said, "There was a fight with my family over something, due to which I left home and unknowingly entered India. My parents wanted me to study and get a job, but there was a disagreement over this, and I left home in anger. After serving in an Indian jail for five years, I will be meeting my parents and family again."
He said many Pakistani youth and fishermen are still languishing in Indian jails for mistakenly crossing the border and appealed to the governments to release those who have completed their sentences so that they can reunite with their families.
