67 Pakistani Prisoners Repatriated Through Attari-Wagah Border

Amritsar: About 67 Pakistani prisoners, including fishermen and civilians who mistakenly sneaked into the Indian side, were released by the Indian government on Tuesday and were repatriated through the Attari-Wagah border in Punjab.

Karachi resident Mohammad Rizwan, one of those released, thanked the Indian authorities."I am very happy today that I have finally been released. I was only 16 years old when I mistakenly crossed the Indian border while fishing. Now I am 27, and ready to return home after spending many precious years of my life in an Indian jail. There were 15 inmates, of whom two died during their internment. Their bodies were sent to Pakistan. Six inmates, including me, were released while seven remain in jail. I appeal to the governments to release them," he added.