65-Year-Old Pilgrim From Assam Dies Of Food Poisoning In Dwarka

Jamnagar (Gujarat): A 65-year-old pilgrim from Assam died in Gujarat's Dwarka and seven others were hospitalised due to suspected food poisoning after having dinner last night.

A total of 45 devotees from Assam's Bhojali district had set out for the pilgrimage site in Dwarka last week and reached here on September 27. Many of them were suffering from diarrhea and vomiting for the last few days. After having food last night, the health condition of eight pilgrims deteriorated and they were shifted to GG Hospital in Jamnagar this morning.

One person, however, died while others are undergoing treatment.

Dr S S Chatterjee of GG Hospital said, "A total of eight pilgrims from Assam were admitted here from Dwarka this morning with complaints of diarrhea and vomiting. All patients are aged between 50 to 70 years. They were having health issues for the last three to five days. Among the eight patients, six are women. Condition of one person was very serious while some of the others have developed kidney problems. The pilgrims are undergoing treatment and their condition is expected to improve."