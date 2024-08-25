65-Year-old Man Rapes 2-Year-Old Girl In Nainital

Nainital (Uttarakhand): A 65-year-old man allegedly raped a two-year-old girl in Uttarakhand, police said on Sunday.

Superintendent of Police (SP) (City) Harbans Singh said that the victim was admitted to a local hospital for a brief time and after collecting her samples, she was discharged.

"Following a complaint by the victim's mother, a case under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the POSCO Act has been registered and the accused has been apprehended," the senior police official added.

"The victim's mother and some other people were working in a field at around 4.30 pm on Saturday. At that time, the victim's mother heard the victim crying and went to their house. She found that the accused, who resided in their vicinity, had tightly held the victim. When the victim's mother tried to free her, the accused also thrashed the woman. Somehow, the victim was taken to a public health centre and later to BD Pande Hospital," said the SP (City).

"We have recorded the statement of the victim's mother and are probing the matter. The victim addressed the accused as a grandfather," the SP (City) further said. Dr Droupadi Gabryal of BD Pande Hospital said that the samples of the child were sent for a probe.