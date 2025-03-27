ETV Bharat / state

65-Year-Old Man Dies Of Stroke In Uttarakhand; Body Donated As Per His Last Wish

Family of Sudhir Jaiswal pose for pictures with doctors at Doon Medical College Hospital ( ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: In a heartening gesture, a 65-year-old man from Uttarakhand who died on Wednesday has donated his body to give a new lease of life to others.

Sudhir Jaiswal, a resident of Dehradun died on Wednesday evening after suffering a massive stroke at Doon Medical College Hospital.

Jaiswal had filled a pledge form to donate his body to the medical college. Prof Dr. Sushil Ojha of the Ophthalmology Department at Doon Medical College, said that the family told him that Jaiswal's last wish was that his body and eyes be donated for human welfare.

As per Jaiswal's wish and after the permission of the family, the eyes were donated from the body at 10 pm in the presence of Doon Hospital's DMS Dr NS Bisht, SOTTO Uttarakhand Dr Atul Kumar and Dr Navjot.

As part of the procedure, two corneas were handed over to Dr Shrestha, Prakriti and technician Rishi of SGRR Eye Bank on behalf of Doon Hospital, Dr Ojha said.